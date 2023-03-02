My Health Record Finally Has an App

The Australian government has finally released the long-time coming app for My Health Record. The app’s called My Health and it’s proving to be impossible to find it on either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

But, it exists, and it’s easy to download from here.

The My Health app comes to us about a year after it was meant to, with development having taken about 16 months. Per InnovationAus, the app has cost $2.1 million and was built by Adelaide-based IT consulting firm Chamonix.

To use the app, you’ll need an existing myGov account, one that’s linked to your My Health Record. While many Aussies cancelled their My Health Record, thanks mostly to how lacklustre it was from a security standpoint, I was unable to without a struggle (I think I had to make a phone call and no way was that going to happen), as mine was created as part of the trial many years ago, so for the purpose of this article, I’m keeping it and signing up for the app.

After giving consent to use the app, resetting my password, following a few more prompts…I was presented with an error. After calling the helpline listed on the error note, providing my code after waiting on hold only seven minutes, we discovered that although my myGov account had My Health Record linked as of April 2019, set-up wasn’t complete. If you’re having trouble with connecting your record, you’ll need to log onto myGov via desktop, select My Health Record and continue with the linkage of your account. This involved entering Medicare details, bank account linked to Medicare, address, date of birth and info pertaining to your last doctor and/or specialist appointment. 10 minutes later, I deleted and reinstalled the My Health app and sign-in worked.

Anyway. The My Health app is here.

With the new my health app, you can view and share key health information in #MyHealthRecord like medicines, prescriptions, immunisations, hospital discharge summaries, pathology and diagnostic imaging reports, and more. Find out more and download the app: https://t.co/MEnrHBwqTm pic.twitter.com/ErpfDUrHSx — Digital Health AU (@AuDigitalHealth) March 1, 2023

The My Health app is meant to allow you view and download key health information that you, your healthcare providers or representatives have uploaded to My Health Record.

“It’s fast, easy, and secure,” says the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA), the agency charged with oversight of the whole system.

It will show you your medical history, pathology results (including COVID-19 tests), you can manage your vaccinations/immunisations, track allergies and reactions, view hospital discharge summaries, keep track of care planning, and a few other things.

Once installed, and connected to your myGov account, you can use your phone’s in-built biometrics (FaceID, fingerprint) or set a PIN. There’s not too much you can do in the app, but it sure beats logging in to a desktop.

This article has been updated since it was first published.