The Google Pixel 7a Is on Its Way, So Here Are the Specs We’re Expecting

The Google Pixel 7a is set to be the next budget phone from the tech and search engine giant, and although we haven’t had anything solid confirmed by the company just yet, a wealth of information has been leaked online about the upcoming handset.

Here’s what has been said about the Google Pixel 7a, the rumoured follow-up to one of Gizmodo Australia’s favourite phones.

Google Pixel 7a: Everything we know so far

It’ll likely continue the ‘a’ legacy

Back when Google first started using the ‘a’ suffix to indicate a cheaper model than its premium line, it produced one of the best phones on the market at the time (see: The Google Pixel 3a Fuccs). It definitely seems like the Pixel 7a will continue the ‘a’ legacy, with a slightly specced-down version of the premium Pixel phone of the previous year, at a much more affordable price point.

Somebody may have already gone hands-on with it

Zing News in Vietnam previously reported that it had gone hands-on with the phone, posting photos of the device on its website. As reported by Toms Guide, the phone also leaked on a Facebook Group back in January.

The device appears to use the Pixel 7 chassis with a more matte camera bar, although the real differences are located inside. Zing News’ article includes shots of a developer unit, and notes that access was shut off after a few days of use.

Regardless, from that leak, we’ve been given a good idea of what specs will come with the budget handset.

Here are the specs we’re expecting

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to launch with a 90hz refresh rate, as indicated by Zing News’ reporting that revealed a 90hz setting in the device (the 6a launched with a 60hz refresh rate).

That being said, the chip could not be revealed in the unit acquired by Zing News, but it’s likely to be the Tensor Chip G2 (the chip inside the Pixel 7 series), as the Pixel 6a contained the original Tensor chip, which had previously launched with the Pixel 6 series.

Other hardware specs, including 128GB storage, 8GB DDR5 RAM, a single SIM tray and IP67 resistance are also expected to ship with the phone, as references to such features were uncovered in the developer unit acquired by Zing News.

Additionally, it’s expected to include a 64MP Sony IMX787 main camera, with a 12MP ultrawide camera, as well as 5W wireless charging (as indicated by leaker Debayan Roy on Twitter)

Pixel 7A



• 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED

• Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1

• 64MP Sony IMX787 + 12MP UW

• 5W wireless charging

• Android 13 pic.twitter.com/qGVzFQoKiZ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) March 9, 2023

Pricing and colour options are yet to be confirmed.

When will the Google Pixel 7a be revealed?

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to make its debut at Google I/O, Google’s Annual developer conference for Android platforms. This will take place on May 10.