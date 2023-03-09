Giancarlo Esposito Was Determined to Have a Cape in The Mandalorian

Giancarlo Esposito, notorious for taking on bad guy roles, spoke to Star Wars Insider about his return to Star Wars via the Imperial security officer, Grand Moff Gideon. Although at the end of season two the Darksaber had been taken from him, Gideon still, even in custody, remains a potential threat to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) and the child. Esposito says that it’s not really about whether or not a character is evil that is the strongest indicator of his interest.

“I look for a complete script,” Collider revealed that Esposito tells Insider, in an exclusive interview that will release in print on March 15. “I look for characters who are inspiring, and who move our imaginations from one place to another. It just so happens that I’ve been asked to play characters in certain projects that have had somewhat of an edge, a darker side, if you will.”

Esposito also reveals that Jon Favreau actually wrote the role of Moff Gideon for him. When he was asked to play the role, he states that, “It was a great honour. I knew it would be exciting, whether it had been Star Wars or some other story that spurred my imagination. But the word of Star Wars is one that I’ve admired since I was younger. And I’ve admired since I was younger, and I’ve wanted to see films return to that mythological level of storytelling. That’s something that I think the Star Wars franchise has done so very well.You know, I’ve loved working on The Mandalorian because it’s about wonder and anticipation.”

Esposito was also asked about his sartorial choices on the show. “When Jon asked if I had any requests for the character, I said, ‘Yes. I want to have a cape like Darth Vader!’”

The Mandalorian season three is now streaming on Disney+.

