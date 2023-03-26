Fear the Walking Dead’s Final Season Trailer Links Back to the Original Show

Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. Fear the Walking Dead is still on the air and a trailer for its eighth and final season is here. In it, the show makes direct reference to a major character in the original series, providing a link that fans have been curious about since day one.

Day one was back in August 2015 and it was a very, very different show back then. It followed a family, lead by Madison (Kim Dickens), at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, a time period the main Walking Dead show never really dove into. In the subsequent seasons though, Fear has moved its timeline pretty quickly. People die, come back, the setting changes, and in this latest season, seven years have passed bringing the show almost up to date with the other one, which you’ll get a sense of at the end of this trailer.

Wait, what the hell is that at 43 seconds? Is that a zombie head attached to a robot arm? It looks like something out of Steven Spielberg’s A.I! That image more than anything else in this trailer piques my interest, even more than now-star of Fear, Morgan (Lennie James) returning home to King’s County, Georgia. That’s where he first met Walking Dead star, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and since Rick is getting his own show soon you have to wonder, will the two meet again? We’ll have to wait and see.

As for everything else, minus robot-zombie-head, here’s AMC’s official description of the final season of Fear the Walking Dead which debuts May 14: