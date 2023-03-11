Every Knockout Car From the Rocky / Creed Movie Universe

Creed III, the ninth and latest instalment in the Rocky Cinematic Universe, just hit theatres. In preparation, I watched every Rocky movie leading up it. The Rocky story may be about boxing and family, but there were a lot of great cars featured in the series.

In all honesty, you can track the rise and fall of Rocky’s career through the vehicles showcased in each movie, from the early 1970s to modern day. Anyway, we decided to look back at some of Rocky’s knockout cars.

1974 Cadillac Sedan DeVille – Rocky

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

The Caddy is one of the first vehicles we see in Rocky. This DeVille is owned by the mobster Rocky does collections for.

The Zamboni – Rocky

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

This Zamboni, while not a car per se, is still transportation-ish, and is an iconic part of Rocky lore. After all, this is the ice rink where Rocky and Adrian start to fall in love… even though Rocky don’t skate too good.

1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am – Rocky II

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Coming off his near-victory against Apollo Creed, Rocky purchases the perfect car for him: a screaming chicken Pontiac Trans Am. Sadly, (spoiler alert) Rocky eventually gives it up when he’s all out of cash. But don’t worry, better things are coming.

1980 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Stretch Limo – Rocky III

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

By Rocky III, Rocky has defeated Apollo and become the Heavyweight Champion of the World. Victory also means Rocky has all the money in the world, which in the ‘80s, meant he treated himself to a stretch limo Cadillac.

Rocky’s Sick-Arse Golf Cart – Rocky III

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

This thing even has a licence plate! Only one problem, Rocko. Pennsylvania doesn’t require front plates.

1979 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra Glide – Rocky III

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Of course Rocky is a Harley guy. How could he not be? Merry Christmas, big guy.

Rocky’s DeLorean Ad – Rocky III

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Rocky being a celebrity spokesperson for DeLorean is one of the funniest things of all time.

Harley-Davidson FLHS Electra Glide Sport – Rocky III

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

The man loves his Harleys!

1980 Maserati Quattroporte III – Rocky III

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Italian man, Italian car. Makes sense. Also, this takes place right after Rocky bails his shitty friend Paulie out of prison.

1982 Lamborghini Countache LP500S & 1984 Lamborghini Jalpa – Rocky IV

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Ah, Rocky’s Lamborghini era. Here you can see him with his daily driver Jalpa and his Countach… and that goddamn robot. Check out the “Sothpaw” licence plate. We’ll come back to that later.

1972 Mercedes-Benz 280SEL 4.5 – Rocky IV

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

The evil Russians watch Rocky train for his fight against Ivan Drago — who killed his bestie Apollo Creed in a fight earlier in the movie. That bastard.

1977 Mercedes- Benz 450SEL – Rocky IV

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

This is the car the Russians use to pick Rocky and his posse up from the Moscow Airport. They had just arrived to train in that unsanctioned fight against Drago. Go get ‘em, Rock.

1984 Nissan 300 ZX Turbo – Rocky IV

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Not to be left out, Rocky’s wife (and his rock) Adrian drives a 300 ZX Turbo. It’s no Lamborghini, but it still oozes 1980s cool.

1990 Cadillac Allanté – Rocky V

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

This convertible Allanté is driven by Rocky’s protege-turned-enemy, Tommy “The Machine” Gunn. This guy sucks.

Rocky’s Auctioned-Off Rides – Rocky V

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Rocky has lost it all, and it’s all Paulie’s fault. Anyway, we see Rocky’s vehicles auctioned off: a Ferrari 308 GTS, a Testarossa, that Quattroporte III and the Harley. The man had taste.

Also, take a look at the 308’s plate. Somewhere between Rocky IV and Rocky V, Rocky sold his Jalpa and bought the 308. I wonder if the Countach went as well to make room for the Testarossa.

1986 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit – Rocky V

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

I don’t know who owns this Rolls-Royce, but they’re buying Rocky’s stuff!

1998 Dodge Ram Van – Rocky Balboa

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

We learn a lot when we rejoin Rocky more than 15 years after the last movie. Rocky stayed in Philly, poor Adrian died from “woman cancer,” and the old champ is done with sports cars. He only has a humble Dodge Ram Van to get around town and bring supplies to his small but very successful Italian restaurant called Adrian’s. Bless his heart.

Mason “The Line” Dixon’s Collection – Rocky Balboa

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

If 2004 wealth was a person, it would be Mason “The Line” Dixon. The man has some excellent taste in cars. Too bad he couldn’t knock out ol’ Rock.

1967 Ford Mustang – Creed

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Adonis Creed has some pretty sweet wheels before he gives it up to train in Philly with Rocky.

The Dirt Bikes – Creed

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Who doesn’t love two-stroke exhaust in the morning? We know Creed does, because he runs alongside these guys.

1988 Toyota Land Cruiser – Creed II

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Ivan Drago uses this car while he’s training his son, Viktor, to fight Creed.

Evil Russian Parking Lot – Creed II

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

Ivan and Viktor Drago have dinner with some very wealthy Russian people with very good taste in cars.

1967 Ford Mustang, Again – Creed II

Photo: MGM via IMCDb

It’s Creed’s Mustang again, but this time Rocky is driving. Creed won it in a fight against another boxer.