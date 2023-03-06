Every Foldable Phone You Can Buy in Australia

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip phone is coming to Australia later in the year, and in Australia, it’ll be competing with only a handful of other foldable and flippable smartphones.

Here are the foldable phones that are available in (or coming to) Australia, in case you’re sick of a single-screen device and want it to hinge left and right or up and down.

The Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola is still kicking around as a phone manufacturer, although it mostly builds cheaper Android devices below $1,000 as a budget competitor (similar to TCL or Nokia).

The exception to the rule is the new Motorola Razr, which is a smartphone revival of the popular naughties flip phone of the same name. This was one of the first foldable smartphones to be sold internationally and was quickly followed up with a ‘gen 2’ device that offered 5G. A third-gen device was released in China in late 2022.

Until the gen 3 device comes to Australia, the device you’d likely buy is the Motorola Razr 5G. It comes with an Adreno 620 GPU, Snapdragon 765G processor, a P-OLED display, an external G-OLED display and a 50MP wide camera. It comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

All this comes at a hefty price – $1,600 at JB Hi-Fi (it’s also out of stock from Motorola directly).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung is currently doing the most with foldable devices, with two different models under the ‘Z’ umbrella. The Z Flip 4 is one of these devices, and as you can tell, it’s the fourth incarnation of the range. It has a similar ‘flip’ form factor to the Motorola Razr, giving the user a verticle folding experience instead of an open-book style fold (that’s covered by a separate Samsung device).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with an Adreno 730 GPU, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a dynamic AMOLED display, another AMOLED display on the cover and a two-camera array (both 12MP, wide and ultrawide). 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options are available.

But it’s also not particularly cheap. At the moment, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will set you back $1,199 from JB Hi-Fi or the same price from Samsung directly. You can also order a ‘Bespoke Edition’ through Samsung, which lets you customise the panels of the device with different colour combinations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an anomaly on this list, as although it is a foldable device, it’s the only one available in Australia that folds in a book-style orientation (left to right, instead of up and down), except for the models that came before it of course.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with an Adreno 730 GPU, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, an AMOLED display on the inside and on the cover, and a triple camera array (50MP wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide). It can be ordered with 256GB, 516GB or 1TB storage, with 12GB RAM.

It’s also the most pricey device on this list, which makes sense considering it’s the largest (and most technically advanced) phone here. It starts at $2,499 from JB Hi-Fi and Samsung directly, and costs as much as $2,999 for the 1TB model. Worth noting, this is the most expensive phone you can buy in Australia (yep, even beats the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max which costs a cool $2,769).

The Oppo Find N2 Flip

Wrapping things up, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the next foldable phone to be available in Australia and is available for preorder now (with a release date of March 16). It’s not Oppo’s first foldable device, and overseas, the Find N2 Flip is matched by a simpler named ‘Find N2’ that folds like a book.

The Oppo comes with an internal and external AMOLED display, with a MC10 GPU, Mediatek Dimensity 9,000+ CPU and a dual camera array (50MP wide and 8MP ultrawide). It’s available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip starts at $1,499 in Australia.

That’s about it for foldable phones in Australia at the moment, unless you count the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, which is only available to business customers (and we do not think much of it).