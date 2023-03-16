We’ve Rounded up the Best Tech Deals From eBay’s Afterpay Day Sale

You know what day it is, friends? It’s Afterpay Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year. The perfect opportunity to turn out your pockets in favour of some great savings online.
Afterpay Day officially kicked off this morning and will run until Sunday, 19 March. Right now, eBay’s Afterpay Day sale is in full swing, with millions of discounts across all things tech, home and more.
A bunch of your favourite brands (think Microsoft, Dyson and Dell) are all treating you to an extra 15% off, so long as you use the promo code APAYDAY3 and checkout using Afterpay (of course).
To help you navigate all the deals, we’ve rounded up the very best ones that have caught our eye. Don’t waste a second and check them out below.
Table of Contents
What is Afterpay and how does it work?
If you’ve never used Afterpay before, think of it as an online lay-by service, but you can take your purchase home and use it straightaway, while paying it off in six fortnightly instalments.
It’s handy when you’re in between pay checks and don’t want to throw all your money away at once. Instead, you can make an initial first-time payment, then deal with the rest later.
Just keep in mind that if you forget to pay one of your instalments, you’ll be slapped with a $10 fee and an additional $7 if the payment remains unpaid seven days past the due date.
Afterpay Day: eBay’s best PC deals
- Acer Predator Triton (i7-9750H/16GB/512GB/RTX2060) Gaming Laptop – now $1,349 (down from $2,499)
- Asus VY279HE Eye Care Monitor – now $220.66 (down from $295)
- Google Nest Cam (2nd Gen) – now $101.14 (down from $169.99)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G4 2-in-1 laptop – now $1,099.99 (down from $2,199.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ – now $678.90 (down from $1,349)
Afterpay Day: eBay’s best gaming deals
- Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online – now $378.21 (down from $469.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – now $437.71 (down from $539.95)
- Razer Kishi V2 Gaming Controller for Android – now $114.92 (down from $169)
- Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 – now $47.20 (down from $59)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – now $63.71 (down from $94.95)
Afterpay Day: eBay’s best home and entertainment deals
- Dyson HP00 Pure Hot + Cool purifying fan heater – now $424.15 (down from $699)
- Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum – now $296.65 (down from $599)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum – now $509.15 (down from $999)
- Dyson V15 Detect Complete Vacuum – now $1,099 (down from $1,449)
- Hisense 55 OLED X8HAU Series 4K Smart TV 2022– now $1,345 (down from $1,694)
- Samsung 65″ Series LS The Frame QLED UHD 4K Smart TV – now $1,299 (down from $2,599)
Afterpay Day: eBay’s best headphones and audio deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case – now $186.99 (down from $249.99)
- Jabra Elite 85H Headphones – now $254.15 (down from $379)
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 – now $339.96 (down from $399.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 – now $169 (down from $219)
- Sony WF1000XM4B Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $295.80 (down from $348)
- Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones – now $254.15 (down from $349)
Don’t forget you can check out eBay’s full Afterpay Day sale here. If you want to see all the best tech deals Afterpay Day has to offer, then head here.