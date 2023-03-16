We’ve Rounded up the Best Tech Deals From eBay’s Afterpay Day Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You know what day it is, friends? It’s Afterpay Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year. The perfect opportunity to turn out your pockets in favour of some great savings online.

Afterpay Day officially kicked off this morning and will run until Sunday, 19 March. Right now, eBay’s Afterpay Day sale is in full swing, with millions of discounts across all things tech, home and more.

A bunch of your favourite brands (think Microsoft, Dyson and Dell) are all treating you to an extra 15% off, so long as you use the promo code APAYDAY3 and checkout using Afterpay (of course).

To help you navigate all the deals, we’ve rounded up the very best ones that have caught our eye. Don’t waste a second and check them out below.

What is Afterpay and how does it work?

If you’ve never used Afterpay before, think of it as an online lay-by service, but you can take your purchase home and use it straightaway, while paying it off in six fortnightly instalments.

It’s handy when you’re in between pay checks and don’t want to throw all your money away at once. Instead, you can make an initial first-time payment, then deal with the rest later.

Just keep in mind that if you forget to pay one of your instalments, you’ll be slapped with a $10 fee and an additional $7 if the payment remains unpaid seven days past the due date.

READ MORE All the Best Tech Deals for Afterpay Day 2023

Afterpay Day: eBay’s best PC deals

Afterpay Day: eBay’s best gaming deals

Afterpay Day: eBay’s best home and entertainment deals

Afterpay Day: eBay’s best headphones and audio deals

Don’t forget you can check out eBay’s full Afterpay Day sale here. If you want to see all the best tech deals Afterpay Day has to offer, then head here.