‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

We’ve Rounded up the Best Tech Deals From eBay’s Afterpay Day Sale

Isabella Noyes

Isabella Noyes

Published 2 hours ago: March 16, 2023 at 12:46 pm -
Filed to:afterpay
afterpay dayDeals
We’ve Rounded up the Best Tech Deals From eBay’s Afterpay Day Sale
Image: Dyson/Sony
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You know what day it is, friends? It’s Afterpay Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year. The perfect opportunity to turn out your pockets in favour of some great savings online.

Afterpay Day officially kicked off this morning and will run until Sunday, 19 March. Right now, eBay’s Afterpay Day sale is in full swing, with millions of discounts across all things tech, home and more.

A bunch of your favourite brands (think Microsoft, Dyson and Dell) are all treating you to an extra 15% off, so long as you use the promo code APAYDAY3 and checkout using Afterpay (of course).

To help you navigate all the deals, we’ve rounded up the very best ones that have caught our eye. Don’t waste a second and check them out below.

What is Afterpay and how does it work?

If you’ve never used Afterpay before, think of it as an online lay-by service, but you can take your purchase home and use it straightaway, while paying it off in six fortnightly instalments.

It’s handy when you’re in between pay checks and don’t want to throw all your money away at once. Instead, you can make an initial first-time payment, then deal with the rest later.

Just keep in mind that if you forget to pay one of your instalments, you’ll be slapped with a $10 fee and an additional $7 if the payment remains unpaid seven days past the due date.

READ MORE
All the Best Tech Deals for Afterpay Day 2023

Afterpay Day: eBay’s best PC deals

microsoft surface pro 7+
Image: Microsoft

Afterpay Day: eBay’s best gaming deals

jb-hifi gaming sale
Image: Nintendo

Afterpay Day: eBay’s best home and entertainment deals

dyson afterpay day sale
Image: Dyson

Afterpay Day: eBay’s best headphones and audio deals

Apple AirPods
Image: Apple

Don’t forget you can check out eBay’s full Afterpay Day sale here. If you want to see all the best tech deals Afterpay Day has to offer, then head here.

About the Author

Isabella Noyes

Isabella Noyes

Isabella Noyes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.