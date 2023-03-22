9 TV Shows We Reckon Are Worth Watching on Disney+

It’s no secret that Disney Plus has one of the best catalogues of TV shows on offer across all the streaming platforms. So much so that it can be overwhelming trying to figure out what to watch but don’t worry because we’ve listed nine TV shows you can find on Disney+ that we love.

Hopefully, you’ll find something worth your time on this list.

9 of the best TV shows on Disney+

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is one of the best TV shows you can watch on Disney Plus. It follows three strangers who are connected through their obsession with true crime podcasts until they suddenly find themselves in the middle of one after someone in their building is murdered.

Not only is it packed with stars (Meryl Streep is joining the upcoming third season) but it’s a witty murder mystery that genuinely keeps you interested with every twist and turn.

Criminal Minds

I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all seen at least one episode of Criminal Minds. I mean, with a TV show that has 16 seasons, it’s hard to miss.

If you’ve never heard of it, the show follows an elite group of profilers who analyse and help track down the nation’s most dangerous criminal minds (get it?) before it’s too late.

Criminal Minds is a great TV show to get into if you’re looking for a hefty series to binge on Disney+.

The Dropout

We’re very big fans of The Dropout here at Gizmodo Australia so it only makes sense that it’s one of our top TV shows to watch on Disney+.

Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, dropped out of Standford to create her own company that caught to ‘revolutionise’ the way blood tests are performed. Although, this famously didn’t work out for Holmes, who was accused of fraud.

The show was a massive hit and it should definitely be on your list.

The Mandalorian

Before he transported a special teen across the country in The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal shepherded Baby Yoda across space in The Mandalorian.

The live-action Disney original Star Wars TV series takes place after the fall of the Empire where a lone Mandalorian fights to make a living in a lawless galaxy.

(Now go and google The Mandalorian, you won’t regret it).

Andor

Andor is easily one of the best things to come out of the galaxy far far away in years.

The thrilling drama series follows Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One as he joins the rebellion and undertakes missions under the thumb of the ruthless Galactic Empire. Andor is the most mature title out of the Star Wars universe we’ve seen so far and it’s all the better for it.

Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel has so much going for it.

Out of all the Marvel Disney Plus TV series it has the most charm and style, with a cast of diverse and relatable teen characters, a great story full of heart and an epic visual style that looks like it’s been ripped out of a comic book. Not to mention it has one of the biggest MCU cameos to date.

Loki

Loki has met his demise a few times in the MCU, but his status as a beloved fan favourite means Marvel can never quite get rid of him.

In the Disney TV series, Loki, we dive into the world of variants as we follow a version of the mischievous God who escaped during the events of The Avengers and is picked up by the Time Variance Authority, a strange organisation dedicated to preserving the sacred timeline.

Loki is possibly one of the most important Marvel shows on Disney+ yet as it sets up concepts like variants, the multiverse and Jonathan Majors’ new villain.

Bob’s Burgers

I have never loved Disney+ more than when they put all of Bob’s Burgers on their platform.

Seriously, this is in my top 5 TV shows ever created. It’s got so much humour, heart and love that you’ll find yourself obsessed with the Belcher family who is just trying to make ends meet whilst running their burger shop and avoiding the hilarious obstacles life seems to throw at them.

The Owl House

The Owl House is probably one of the sweetest TV shows on Disney right now.

I have cried many times watching it because of how heartwarming it is.

For those unfamiliar, The Owl House is about a human girl who happens across a portal to another world where she becomes friends with a witch and a warrior. She then tries to become a witch and finds a new family.

Head over to Disney+ to take a look through the rest of the TV shows. Happy streaming!