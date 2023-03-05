Creed III Hits Hard with $AU147 Million Box Office Start

Movie-wise, the month of March is pretty packed with big blockbusters, and it all starts with Creed III. The directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan that also features Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson has been the talk of the town ahead of release, and its opening weekend is already a knockout.

Per Variety, Creed III — which is basically an anime film from top to bottom, straight from Jordan’s mouth — has hit $US100.4 ($AU147) million at time of writing, making it the largest open of the Creed franchise since it started in 2015. That’s better than expected, and can be owed to strong reviews/word of mouth and the star power of its three leads. $US58.7 ($AU86) million of that haul came from North America, while the remaining $US41.8 ($AU61) million from international markets. Internationally, its overseas ticket sales were 109% over the original Creed and 25% over Creed II back in 2018. Notably, though, this doesn’t include Japan, which won’t receive the film until May 26.

Creed III’s success means last week’s Cocaine Bear got knocked to third place with $US11 ($AU16) million domestic from this weekend, down 53% from its debut and an overall of $US41.2M. Meanwhile, Ant-Man & the Wasp got hit to second place at around $US12.5 ($AU18.5) million, falling another 60% from its strong start in mid-February. It’s now hit nearly $US420 ($AU621) million overall, but still has one of the biggest box office drops in the MCU to date.

Looking ahead for the month of March, next week will see Scream 6 and 65 on March 10, followed by Shazam: Fury of the Gods on March 17 and John Wick: Chapter 4 on March 24. Finally, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves will close out the month on March 31. It’s possible Creed may hold its own against some of them, but it’ll only be a matter of time before one of those movies comes for its crown.