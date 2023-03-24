The Best Mobile Plans With Unlimited International Calls

It’s now easy to get a mobile plan with international calls, but you still need to make sure you’re getting the right one for you. Plenty of plans come with international inclusions, it’s just a question of whether they match the countries you want to call.

To help, we’ll look at some of the more versatile mobile plans you can get with international calls.

Best mobile plans with international calls

Top Pick: Lebara

Vodafone MVNO Lebara is one of your best options for international calls, with its $24.90 per month Medium plan including unlimited international calls to 26 countries, plus 100 minutes to Zone 1 countries, and a further 30 minutes to Zone 2 countries. On top of this, you get a 25GB data allowance.

Lebara offers unlimited international calls to these destinations on its $24.90 per month plan:

Argentina, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Germany, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia. Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Thailand, United Kingdom, and United States.

Lebara’s Zone 1 countries, which most plans have minutes for, are as follows:

Afghanistan, American Samoa, Austria, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Greece, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Laos, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, Venezuela, Vietnam

And lastly, Zone 2 countries are as follows:

Croatia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Ghana, Iraq, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria

Runner Up: amaysim

amaysim is always a reliable choice for international calls, with its $30 recharge getting you unlimited international calls to 28 countries.

These include Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

In terms of data, amaysim’s $30 recharge gets you 32GB on a 28-day expiry. amaysim is powered by the Optus network.

Runner Up: numobile

If you’d prefer a plan on the Telstra network, numobile’s $25 SIM-only plan gets you unlimited international calls to 15 countries.

These include Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

This plan gets you a 22GB allowance each month, and you’ll get a bonus 10GB for your data bank if you sign up before April 3.

Other plans with unlimited international calls

Or if you’re looking for something different, the above plans all have unlimited international calls to select countries for under $30 per month. Not every provider offers these calls to the same countries, so make sure you check that the destinations you’ll be calling the most are included.

