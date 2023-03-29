Apple Announces WWDC 2023 Will Take Place June 5

Apple has officially announced it will host its annual developer’s conference at Apple Park in Cupertino beginning June 5. The conference will offer an “in-person experience” but will take place primarily online.

WWDC, or the Worldwide Developers Conference, will occur for four days, between June 5-9. The event will be free for all developers, who can expect to learn more about what’s next in Apple’s walled garden. Space is limited, and if you’re interested in attending, you can visit Apple’s developer site for more information.

WWDC will feature a pre-recorded “State of the Union” presentation, akin to the same one that Google gives every year at its keynote during its developer conference, which is called Google I/O and takes place in May next door in Mountain View. Apple will also host online sessions for folks wondering what is new with iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

What will Apple announce at WWDC?

While there’s nothing confirmed, there’s already been plenty of conjecture about what’s coming next from Apple’s software platforms. Leakers hope iOS 17 will finally allow outside app stores on iOS devices, though reports have hinted that Europe would be the first market to enable it. The long-awaited revamp to CarPlay might also come from the developer event, which would be well-timed with Google’s recent Android Auto makeover. Apple initially showed off a prototype of the new CarPlay at last year’s WWDC. And we’ll hopefully learn more about the iPhone 15.

The rumblings around macOS have been relatively quiet, save for teases about new hardware, but the next version could include improvements to Stage Manager, which lets you use an iPad as a secondary display.

Since iPadOS 16 was a significant launch last year, this year’s announcements for the operating system may be more tempered. There’s little out right now on what the update would include, but folks are hoping for some of iOS 16’s features to come to the tablet, including Lock Screen widgets and custom wallpapers.

That still leaves us with tvOS and watchOS, both integral parts of the ecosystem. Will the Apple Watch have a camera on it after all? Will Apple finally reveal to us what it’s been working on with AR/VR? Will macOS using California landmarks for its naming convention? For what we don’t know now, we’ll know more by the time WWDC rolls around in June. Stay tuned to Gizmodo, as we’ll be covering the rumours around the annual developer event and the official announcements straight out of Apple HQ.