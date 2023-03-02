A Snow-Buried California Declares State of Emergency

More than 75,000 customers in California were without power Thursday afternoon after yet another winter storm dumped centimetres of snow.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesda as counties struggle to dig themselves out from the heavy snowfall. Communities are dealing with blackouts and unsafe travel conditions. The declaration seeks to provide relief for 13 counties: Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, and Tulare. The governor also activated the National Guard to support emergency management teams on the ground.

Heavy snowfall from just a few days ago prompted San Bernardino County to independently declare a local emergency on Monday after snow trapped residents in their homes. Several of the mountain ranges across San Bernardino saw more than 0.61 m of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy precipitation also made it difficult for locals to return to their homes. Some area residents are still snowed in and are running low on food or have lost power, local news KTLA reported. “There are roofs collapsing everywhere, people are needing assistance and rescues. All of the stores are running low on food and water supplies. The gas stations barely have any gas,” Lake Arrowhead resident Miyah Nelson said, according to KTLA.

Just last week, Los Angeles saw an extremely rare blizzard warning. The winter weather isn’t over just yet — another storm is expected to roll over several counties by this weekend. Record or near-record cold temperatures are expected along Coastal California, according to a National Weather Service alert. Anywhere from 30 to 120 cm of snow is expected to fall by the end of this weekend.

“Expect disruptions to daily life including dangerous/impossible driving conditions with road closures and whiteout conditions at times,” Sacramento’s National Weather Service account tweeted. “MOUNTAIN TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED!”

Here are photos of a white California after yesterday’s snowfall.

Palm trees and snow

Two palms trees are backdropped by snow-covered mountains in Hesperia, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

It snows in Southern California

A person cycles through snow in Los Angeles County during another winter storm in Southern California on March 01, 2023 in Palmdale, California. (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

Snow flurries

Storm clouds drop snow flurries in Los Angeles County during another winter storm in Southern California on March 01, 2023 in Palmdale, California. (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

Winter storm clouds rolling in

Storm clouds drop precipitation near snow-covered mountains during another winter storm in Southern California on March 01, 2023 near Lancaster, California. (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

The snow-dusted mountains

Storm clouds pass over snow-covered mountains in Los Angeles County during another winter storm in Southern California on March 01, 2023 near Acton, California. (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

Snowplow

A worker plows snow along State Route 138 near Hesperia, California on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

Winter storm clouds

A visitor at a scenic outlook is backdropped by snow-covered mountains near Hesperia, California on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

West Coast winter wonderland

Snow-covered trees are seen along State Route 138 near Hesperia, California on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

Snowy roads

Snow-covered trees are seen along State Route 138 near Hesperia, California on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

Wintery mountains