Vin Diesel’s Riddick to Return for Fourth Pitch Black Film

Before he was Groot and drove cars through skyscrapers, one of Vin Diesel’s most famous role was playing Dick Riddick in 2000’s Pitch Black. Diesel’s returned to the role a handful of times in between his other more high-profile work, most notably with the weird space opera of 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick. It seemed like the series came to an end with 2013’s Ridddick, but since his Fast series is heading to the finish line, Diesel’s ready to put on those goggles once more.

Per Deadline, yet another entry in the Pitch Black series is in development. Known as Riddick: Furya, the film will reunite Diesel with director/writer David Twohy, who wrote and directed the previous two films. (The original Pitch Black was co-written by Twohy and brothers Ken & Jim Wheat.) In a press release, Twohy said it was time to “honour [the fans’] call to action with Riddick: Furya. […] This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis.”

According to the logline, the film will see Riddick return to his home world of Furya, said to be torn apart by the Necromongers, religious fanatics who were previously the antagonists of Chronicles. That film ended with Riddick becoming their leader, but then Riddick did away with that ending by having them try to assassinate him after he didn’t swear into their faith. Now on his home turf, Riddick finds some surviving members of his race currently going up against a new ememy, meaning it’s time for him to do what he does best.

The larger Riddick franchise has spawned two video games, motion comics, and an anime adaptation. With how the Fast series has gradually becoming its own mega-series, and how easily he jumps to other mediums, it wouldn’t be surprised if Riddick: Furya becomes the stepping stone to a larger expansion effort for the series.

