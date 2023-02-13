These Flash Posters Are Here To Tell You There’s a New-Old Batman in Town

The cowl is back on Michael Keaton in a new batch of The Flash posters. Warner Bros. dropped the trailer for the DC Studios release on Super Bowl Sunday and we couldn’t be more pumped. I mean, did you see those shots of all of the bat-suits in the trailer?

Here’s a look at Keaton, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl as we get closer to the Flashpoint inspired film that’s meant to reset the DC universe as we’ve known it. DC Studios co-head James Gunn promises it’s all going to be alright moving forward in the new official DC Universe of films beginning with The Flash’s release, which he has so much confidence in he’s called it one of the best superhero films he’s ever seen. I’m not going to lie the trailer has me really amped up to see how Barry Allen’s quest to save his mother breaks the whole darn universe to the point where Zod returns and meta-humans get wiped out. Kara, taking on the role of Clark’s from the Flashpoint plot really has me curious to see director Andy Muschietti’s take on some of those threads from the series.

Image: DC Studios

Image: DC Studios

Image: DC Studios

The Flash releases in theatres on June 16.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.