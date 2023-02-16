The TMNT Are Going Up Against Street Fighter’s Heroes in a New Comic

The heroes in a half shell are no stranger to crossovers, especially in the realm of IDW’s comics continuity. They’ve tussled with the Ghostbusters, they’ve teamed up with Batman, they even crossed paths with X-Files’ Mulder and Scully. But their latest crossover is pitting the Hamato Clan against a cast of video gaming legends.

io9 has your first look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Street Fighter. Penned by Paul Allor, with art by Ariel Medel and colours by Sarah Myer, the five-issue miniseries sees the Turtles of IDW’s ongoing comic series — with Donnie, Mikey, Leo, and Raph joined by Jennika — heading to Atlantic City for a martial arts tournament… only to find that their opponents are some of the legendary world warriors of Street Fighter fame, like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and Guile. But while tensions between the heroes heat up at the tournament, they’re forced to put aside the fisticuffs to team up and investigate a series of mysterious disappearances.

Image: Ariel Medel/IDW

“It feels amazing to bring these iconic brands together,” Allor said in a press release provided to Gizmodo. “I grew up with all these characters, though in very different ways — watching TMNT cartoons on Saturday mornings, and then a few years later, desperately smashing buttons while being absolutely destroyed at Street Fighter II. Readers are going to have so much fun watching these characters come together as they face an enormous threat to both teams, from Mikey and Chun-Li’s unlikely bond to Raph and Guile’s rivalry and mutual — but very grudging — respect. This book has it all: humour, danger, a massive number of twists and turns, and a ton of amazing, brutal, over-the-top, bonkers fight scenes! It’s gonna be a blast.”

Speaking of fight scenes, check out a few of Ariel Medel’s inked pages from the first issue below, making their debut here on Gizmodo — as Raphael goes toe-to-toe with the all-American sonic-boom-flinging Guile!

Image: Ariel Medel/IDW

Image: Ariel Medel/IDW

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Street Fighter hits comics shelves this May.

