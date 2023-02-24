The Spider-Man of India Is Back With His Own Comic

Pavitr Prabhakar is one of the most iconic alternate Spider-heroes in Marvel’s long history of Spider-People — and his name is going to be on the lips of a lot more fans when he takes a starring role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. But Gizmodo can exclusively reveal that this summer, Pavitr is getting his own comic once more.

For the first time since the original 2005 miniseries from Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang, Pavitr will star as the title hero of a comic book in the new Spider-Man: India. The four-issue miniseries will be written by Nikesh Shukla and feature art from Abhishek Masluni, and covers from Smuiit Kumar. Check out Kumar’s full cover for issue one below!

Image: Smuiit Kumar/Marvel Comics

Set after the events of the recent End of Spider-Verse crossover event, Spider-Man: India sees Pavitr returned to his home dimension of Earth-50101, safeguarding Mumbai as his reality’s one-and-only Spider-Man. But the life of a Spider, no matter where in the multiverse, is one of danger, and when a mysterious science professor promises that his new research can activate people’s “lizard brains,” Pavitr is going to find himself facing a dangerous new super-threat — and a ruthless businessman pulling the strings.

Spider-Man: India #1 will release in June 2023 — just in time for Pavitr and his amazing animated friends to swing into action in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 2.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.