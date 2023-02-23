The Good Guys Says the Bad Guys Hacked Its Old Rewards System

The Good Guys has come forward with news of a data breach affecting My Rewards customers, one that is the fault of a third-party software provider.

A company formerly known as Pegasus Group, now known as My Rewards, provided The Good Guys with reward services for its ‘Concierge’ members. The Good Guys said it no longer uses My Rewards to provide member benefits and My Rewards accounts linked to Concierge member benefits have been closed.

“My Rewards no longer holds any personal information of Concierge members,” The Good Guys notes in a statement on the data breach.

In that statement, the company confirmed, though, that My Rewards previously held contact details of Concierge members, including names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

“My Rewards also held the encrypted password (and, if you provided it to My Rewards, your date of birth) for those Concierge members who set up a My Rewards account,” the statement continues.

The Good Guys said My Rewards confirmed that no personal identity documents or financial information such as driver’s licence, passport or credit card data is involved in the breach.

The Good Guys said the nature of the specific information involved for each individual affected by the data breach will be communicated by the company directly to the customer. The Good Guys began contacting customers on Thursday.

While the explicit details of what happened are unclear at this stage, in announcing the data breach, The Good Guys said the My Rewards IT systems had been improperly accessed by an unauthorised user and that its own IT systems were not involved in the incident. It’s understood My Rewards is working with the Australian Federal Police in relation to the breach and that the breach likely occurred back in August 2021.

“The Good Guys is extremely disappointed that My Rewards, a former services provider, has experienced this breach and we apologise for any concern that this may cause,” the company said.