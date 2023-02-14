The First Batch of Super Mario Bros. Movie Toys Includes a Fire Breathing Bowser

We’re just a few months out from The Super Mario Bros. Movie hitting theatres on April 7, which means it’s time for the hype train to officially leave the station and get up to speed. Following an amusing teaser released over the weekend reviving the Mario Rap from the live-action Super Mario Bros. Super Show, we’re now getting our first good look at the first batch of Mario movie toys.

JAKKS Pacific has actually been the licensee making the majority of the Super Mario toys for quite a few years now, including a tragically-not-for-adults 24V Mario Kart go-kart revealed last Summer for $US400 ($555). This longstanding partnership with Nintendo has put JAKKS Pacific in a very profitable spot for 2023, and this week, the company revealed its first batch of toys based on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. None of the items in the first wave are as grandiose as a rideable go-kart, we’re still going to be keeping our eyes out for unclaimed question blocks and hope for a big coin payout so we can grab them all.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Seven-Inch Bowser

This is The Super Mario Bros. Movie toy that you’re probably going to have to hunt to find in stores because everybody is going to try to snag a fire-breathing Bowser. Technically, the seven-inch tall figure doesn’t actually breath real fire thanks to stringent safety regulations for toys, but it does feature LED lights in Bowser’s mouth and an ultrasonic mister that creates the convincing effect of the baddie breathing smoke. The figure also features a decent 15 points of articulation, so Bowser is very posable too.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie The Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset

The largest item revealed this week is the JAKKS Pacific Mushroom Kingdom Castle playset which is based on the castle’s appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It opens to reveal a 22-inch wide detailed interior that recreates the training ground scene from the film which includes obstacles like Bullet Bill, piranha plants, and question blocks. The playset also includes 1.25-inch mini figures of Mario and Princess Peach.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Five-Inch Figure Series Wave 1

So far, The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks very promising from the teasers and trailers we’ve seen, but even if it ends up being as bad as that last Nintendo Mario movie, at least we’re still getting what looks to be some excellent new figures out of the deal. JAKKS Pacific has only revealed Wave 1 of its five-inch figure collection, which includes Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad with accessories like a plunger, flashlight, and a frying pan, plus articulation ranging from eight to 16 points. (You can expect Toad to be on the lower end of that.)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.5-Inch Figure with Pull Back Racer

Without a doubt, the best reveal in the trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie so far has been that it will include a lavish Mario Kart sequence, including the iconic Rainbow Road track. Although Hot Wheels has given us some decent Mario Kart toys over the years, JAKKS Pacific is introducing a collection of its own featuring 2.5-inch tall versions of Mario, Toad, Princess Peach, and a Koopa Troopa (that are removable with articulation) each in their own unique vehicle. There’s no battery-powered motors or remote controls, but each kart can be pulled back which will send it racing forward.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario and Luigi Posable Plush

As kids we would have certainly been less afraid of the dark knowing that Mario, and even the ghost-busting Luigi, were watching over us at night. JAKKS Pacific also has a couple of Mario brothers plushes enroute, with highly-detailed moulded heads, and bodies that are actually posable. The Mario plush stands 14-inches tall, while the Luigi stands an inch taller than his brother..

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 1.25-Inch Mini Figures Wave 1: Mario

For collectors on a tighter budget, JAKKS Pacific also has a 1.25-inch tall line of The Super Mario Bros. Movie figures enroute, with Wave 1 including Mario, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach, a Koopa Paratroopa, and the magical Kamek. Each figure also includes a yellow question block that opens to reveal a small playset with backgrounds from the animated movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 1.25-Inch Mini Figures Wave 1: Kamek