Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s jump straight in, shall we?

1. NBN shakes up Sky Muster plans

The company responsible for rolling out the National Broadband Network this morning announced the trial of a new Sky Muster Plus plan that it hopes will allow it to provide faster speeds and more unmetered data to satellite customers from late 2023. The trial, which will run until May, is intended to deliver 100 per cent unmetered data usage and faster burst speeds of up to 100Mbps for up to 10,000 Sky Muster Plus customers.

2. Merc’s are getting a camera for making TikToks

Mercedes-Benz has reportedly teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer “supercomputer-like performance” in every car, from this point forward, that has automated driving sensors. For now, though, Merc is offering 2024 E-Class owners… a selfie camera and built-in apps for TikTok and Zoom.

3. Instagram’s co-founders’ Artifact news app is go

Artefact, the self-described “personalised news feed powered by artificial intelligence,” is now live and ready for use by the public. The app was introduced last month and seeks to aggregate news stories from top outlets using artificial intelligence. Developed by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, TechCrunch is reporting that future iterations of Artefact will include social networking that allows you to discuss the news with friends. Sounds like a non-anonymous Reddit.

4. Twitter and misinformation

An investigation by The Washington Post has uncovered that accounts pushing Kremlin propaganda are using Twitter’s new paid verification system to appear more prominently on the global platform. As noted in the report, this is just another sign that Elon Musk’s takeover is accelerating the spread of politically charged misinformation.

New by me: Russian propaganda accounts have bought Twitter blue checks, helping them spread lies about Ukraine to millions of English speakers. Gift article here: https://t.co/6om6Oimst4 — Joseph Menn (@josephmenn) February 22, 2023

5. Quantum push from the top

All eyes were on Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic when he spoke at the Quantum Australia Conference on Wednesday, with many expecting him to unveil the government’s National Quantum Strategy. “You’ll have to wait a little longer,” he said. But while no strategy was announced, the minister did say that when it comes to quantum technology, Australia should have the ambition to “be a big player, not a bit player”.

BONUS ITEM: Nothing NSFW today folks, just a big ball.

Mystery sphere found on beach perplexes Japan https://t.co/jcTUKBup2E — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 22, 2023

Have a great day.