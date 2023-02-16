Superloop Now Has SIM-Only Mobile Plans on the Telstra Network

NBN provider Superloop is the latest telco to start offering SIM-only mobile plans. Powered by the Telstra network, Superloop now has a robust range of plans starting for as little as $16 per month with 4GB.

Here’s the full range.

Superloop SIM-only mobile plans

Most of Superloop’s plans have double data for the first six recharges. Its $22 plan normally has 15GB per month, but you’ll get 30GB for your first six months. You can also bank any unused data for usage down the line. Superloop mobile customers can bank up to 500GB.

Plans worth $28 per month and up include international calls to 15 destinations and access to Telstra’s 5G network on a trial basis. Speeds are capped at 100Mbps, however. The only plan with permanent 5G access is its $60 plan with 60GB. Download speeds are capped to 250Mbps on this plan. These are the same speed restrictions placed on other Telstra-powered providers.

If you go over your data allowance, you can pay $10 for a 1GB top-up, or $25 for 5GB. If you don’t use your entire top-up, it will roll over into your data bank.

Lastly, Superloop mobile customers can save on their Superloop NBN bill. If you have a mobile service and an NBN service on the same bill, you’ll save $5 per month. The saving increases by $2.50 for each extra mobile service you put on your account up to a maximum of $15 with five mobile services.

Here are Superloop’s current NBN plans:

Superloop’s mobile plans are fairly typical for the Telstra network, with its $28 plan the clear standout. The plan comes with 56GB for the first six months, and then drops down to 28GB after.

Exetel currently has the exact same offer, but Exetel customers can’t currently get a discount on their NBN bill.

You can get a little extra data on Tangerine, where you’ll pay $29.90 per month for 64GB. After your first six months, the allowance drops down to 32GB.

If you’re a CommBank customer, More is also worth considering as you’ll get a 30% discount for your first year, and a 10% discount thereafter. At full price, you’re looking at $33 per month for 64GB, which drops down to 32GB after your first six months.

If you want access to the full Telstra network, you could consider Boost. $40 will get you 60GB on your first three recharges, and then 30GB from your fourth.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.