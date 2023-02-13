The Best Commercials from Super Bowl LVII (So Far)

Good morning and welcome to Super Bowl LVII day, the one day a year those outside of the U.S. that aren’t usually interested in the NFL become very interested. And for a good reason: we get a half-time show performance with no shortage of talking points and a bunch of Super Bowl commercials that range from cute to ridiculous and everything in between.

If you’d like to look back on all the commercials from last year’s Super Bowl, head over to that link, or if going behind the scenes to learn about the tech supporting this year’s game is more your thing, we’ve got you covered.

With that out of the way, let’s dive right in.

Best commercials from Super Bowl LVII

Entertainment

It was tempting to start with mayonnaise, but let’s kick it off with entertainment.

Over the weekend, we got a trailer for the much anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It’s out on March 30 in Australia. It was the first of many movie trailers to ride alongside the commercial hype of Super Bowl LVII.

Next up is AIR. While not usually a movie we’d cover at Gizmodo Australia, it fits the brief and has Super Bowl written all over it. To the uninitiated, AIR follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of Michael Jordan. Ben Affleck directs it and he stars alongside Matt Damon and Jason Bateman.

Super Mario Bros was the next Super Bowl LVII commercial, well, trailer, thing, what….

DC’s long-awaited solo film for The Flash is finally here — giving audiences their first look at the speedy superhero’s return. Read more about The Flash trailer over here.

The new Super Bowl teaser for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — which is also a not particularly stealthy Porche commercial — doesn’t reveal much in the way of a larger plot, but it does provide what the films have become known for: car chases, human characters looking in awe and screaming, and giant robots punching each other while shifting their bodies mid-battle.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, got its first, very long, Super Bowl trailer which gave us a look at what we can expect from Dominic Toretto.

Disney’s been trying to get one final Indiana Jones movie out of Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg for years, and come June 29, it’ll finally be out for the world to see. Take a look at Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny below.

The first trailer for the new Adam Driver movie 65 revealed exactly what the title meant, in an amazing way. We reckon it looks like the best Jurassic Park movie yet.

Marvel also gave us a look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this morning as a little Super Bowl LVII commercial treat.

MGM gave us a proper look at its upcoming Creed III movie.

It came in a few days ago, but Scream V got a Super Bowl teaser.

Over in TV show land and Poker Face made its Super Bowl commercial debut this year.

Although an ad for Squarespace, Adam Driver gets his second appearance in a behind-the-scenes spot with Adam Driver discussing working with Adam Driver.

We also got this gem from streaming giant Paramount+ ahead of the big game.

Ben Still gave us the return of Blue Steel in this Pepsi Super Bowl LVII commercial.

Steve Martin also gives it a go.

Tech companies

First up in tech commercials, UberEats gave us its best for Super Bowl.

Google called in Doja Cat, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Amy Schumer for its Pixel ad.

GM and Netflix promoting EVs for the auto space, ft Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

Fintech company Ratuken sends us to Clueless nostalgia areas.

Hyper-American Super Bowl LVII commercials

A lot of these products/services aren’t available in Australia, or they’re just not as popular here. They’re still worth a watch, however.

We think Downy Unstopables is a laundry product.

Gambling site FanDuel gave it a go.

A beer that is exceptionally not good, Bud Light.

More American beer, thanks to Michelob ULTRA.

Ben Affleck makes his second appearance on this list thanks to Dunkin’ (Donuts).

There are just too many fast food places in the U.S. to keep on top of, but this is Popeyes.

Hellmann’s makes mayo, there must be big money in mayonnaise.

M&Ms knows how to create a hype-train. This Super Bowl commercial actually came out 10 days ago.

Another snack and Doritos is now a Super Bowl commercial spot staple.

Who doesn’t love Dave Grohl? (This is an ad for Crown Royal Canadian whisky)

We’ll be updating this page constantly today, so check back soon for more Super Bowl LVII commercials, without the geoblocking.