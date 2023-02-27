What Should I Watch on Netflix? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in March

Netflix has a handful of new releases debuting in Australia this March, giving us almost too much choice, which is not so good if you’re like us and find yourself constantly asking: What should I watch?

There are a number of new TV shows, movies and documentaries hitting Netflix this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Netflix?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Netflix this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Netflix?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Netflix.

You (Season 4, Part 2) – March 9

Netflix is dropping the second part of You’s fourth season in March, after releasing the first part in February. You is a disturbing show following a charming and obsessive man as he stalks victims across different settings every season. It’s a lot, but you’ll like it if you’re into thrillers.

Nope – March 9

2022’s Nope from director Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out) Nope follows a man and his sister as they discover a mysterious anomaly in the sky.

Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10

Disgraced detective John Luther is in prison, but while he’s behind bars, a notorious serial killer is at large. Luther decides to take matters into his own hands and pursue the killer by all means necessary. It’s a continuation of Luther, an award-winning crime-thriller TV show.

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – March 16

Shadow and Bone is set in a war-torn fantasy universe, kind of like a colonial spin on Game of Thrones. In this world, magic and technology collide, with different nations and factions on the brink of further conflict.

Elvis – March 21

Elvis tells the story of the titular rockstar, his manager and the larger context of the world around him as he rose through stardom, through the lens of Aussie director Baz Luhrmann.

What else should I watch on Netflix?

Last month, we recommended You Season 4 Part 1, The Law According to Lidia Poët, The Unusual Suspects, Jurassic World and We Have a Ghost. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Netflix in April?”

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Head over to Netflix to sign up.

This article will be constantly updated.