What Should I Watch on Disney+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in March

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of new releases hitting the streaming service in the coming months that we reckon you should watch.

Here’s what the Gizmodo Australia team will be streaming throughout the month of March on Disney+.

What’s new on Disney+?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3) – March 1

It’s finally time to return to The Mandalorian and see what Mando and Baby Yoda get up to in this new season. Mando’s headed back to Mandalore in the third season, in an effort to restore his honour for breaching the values of his clan.

History of the World Part II – March 6

The History the World Part II is a sequel to the Mel Brooks film from 40 years ago, and is a comedy sketch series taking us to different parts of history. This one is for comedy lovers and history buffs.

The Banshees of Inisherin – March 8

The Banshees of Inisherin is one of 2022’s most celebrated films, depicting two friends on an island off the coast of Ireland during the 1923 Irish civil war. This is one for drama and history lovers.

Boston Strangler – March 17

This true crime movie follows the reporters that broke the story of the Boston Strangler, a mysterious killer in the 1960s. The reporters put their own lives at risk in search of the truth.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1) – March 29

Ending our list is Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, an all-ages animated series following the self-titled heroes with a beautiful art style as they protect New York from evil-doers.

What else should I watch on Disney+?

This month there are a few other things that you can watch on the streaming service, such as True Lies (Season 1), Rye Lane and Killer Under the Bed, while the above just includes our highlights. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Disney+ in April?”

