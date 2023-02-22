Shazam: Fury of the Gods Merch Parades the Shazamily With New DC Studios Gear

The newest gear for DC Studios’ upcoming release Shazam: Fury of the Gods is beginning to hit stores — including the exclusive DC Shop online as well as Hot Topic and other retailers — with fandom fashion, Funko figures, and more!

Take a peek at the releases as they debut online.

Shazam Funko

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find him at the new official DC Shop online.

Shazam Limited Glow Chase Edition

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Hunt for this glow-in-the-dark at participating Funko retailers.

Eugene

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find this Funko here and at other retailers.

Darla

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find this Funko here and at other retailers.

Mary

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find this Funko here and at other retailers.

Freddy

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find this Funko here and at other retailers.

Pedro

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find this Funko here and at other retailers.

Hespera

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find this Funko here and at other retailers.

Kalypso

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find this Funko here and at other retailers.

Anthea

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find this Funko here and at other retailers.

Shazam Hoodie

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find it at Hot Topic.

Mary Dress

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find it at Hot Topic.

Shazamily Pride

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find it at Hot Topic.

McFarlane Shazam

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find it at Entertainment Earth.

Shazamily Forever

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find online at the new DC Shop.

Yearbook Shazamily

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find online at the new DC Shop.

Comic Book-Style Shazam

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find online at the new DC Shop.

Comic Book-Style Shazamily

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find online at the new DC Shop.

Local Heroes Tee

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find online at the new DC Shop.

Daughters of Atlas Shirt

Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find online at the new DC Shop.