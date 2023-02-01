Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to Watch From Australia and What to Expect

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Samsung is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

The launch event will take place on Thursday, February 2 at 5 am AEDT. While it’s being held in person in downtown San Francisco,it will be live-streamed on YouTube and Samsung’s website.

We’re expecting that what will be unpacked is Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S23. If it’s anything like last year, three models will be offered, including a standard-sized Galaxy S23, a larger Galaxy S23+ and an “ultimate package” with a stylus and extra camera sensor called the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

What will Samsung unpack?

Samsung hasn’t confirmed that it’s the phones that are debuting. But there has already been a slew of rumours circulating about what’s to come.

First, the promotional materials for the Galaxy Unpacked event show three spotlights, probably referring to rear camera lenses — just like the Galaxy S22’s. So-called “dummy units” have been floating around with similar rear-facing camera cutouts as their predecessors. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, in particular, is rumoured to have a similar feature-packed camera system, including a 200-MP primary camera and dual telephoto lenses.

A leak of alleged marketing materials for the Unpacked event was already floating before the official announcement from Samsung. The teaser shows an animation with the phrase “made for moonlight.” Considering last year’s Galaxy S23 was made to accommodate its Space Zoom capabilities, it’s easy to see this being the slogan for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We might also learn a little about the chip that’s going to power the Galaxy S23 series.

It’s been said that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, revealed in November, will be in these devices. They might also have vapour chamber cooling, which has moved beyond being a buzzword in today’s current climate of high-powered mobile processors — rivaling flagships like the OnePlus 9 T feature similar technology. It’ll be interesting to see how Samsung markets it.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and before you wake up, we’ll have news on everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked.

This article has been updated since it was first published.