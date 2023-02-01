Every Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy model has finally been announced. Unveiled during the Unpacked event this morning, the latest iteration of Samsung’s flagship smartphone series is on its way, and it comes in three different flavours. Similar to last year’s S22, the Galaxy S23 series includes a base model, a Plus model and the deluxe Ultra model.

So what makes the S23 a big deal, both physically and figuratively? The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch FHD AMOLED display, a 5,00mAh battery and four cameras – a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP periscope telephoto camera and a 12MP selfie camera.

Similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 also comes with a built-in S-Pen and is the only model from this series to include a version with 1TB of internal storage.

Here are all of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

Size : 163.4 mm x 78.1 mm x 8.9 mm

: 163.4 mm x 78.1 mm x 8.9 mm Weight : 233 grams

: 233 grams Display : AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with a 120hz refresh rate, 3088 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

: AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with a 120hz refresh rate, 3088 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Cameras : 200MP main , 12MP ultrawide, 10MP periscope telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

: 200MP main , 12MP ultrawide, 10MP periscope telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery : 5,00mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

: 5,00mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Storage : 256GB (8GB), 512GB (12GB) and 1TB (12GB)

: 256GB (8GB), 512GB (12GB) and 1TB (12GB) Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Colours: Black, Green, Cream, Lavender

There is an 8GB version of the 512GB model available in some markets, but it’s not available in Australia.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s release date in Australia

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in stores Australia-wide from Friday, 17 February, but preorders are open now.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s price in Australia?

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will retail for $1,949.

The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will retail for $2,249.

The 1TB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will retail for $2,649.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

If you prefer to buy your phone outright, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available here.