‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Every Samsung Galaxy S23+ Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 30 mins ago: February 2, 2023 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:mobile plans
samsungsamsung galaxysamsung galaxy s23Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Every Samsung Galaxy S23+ Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone
Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After much waiting and speculation, we now know what the latest iteration of Samsung’s flagship smartphone series looks like. Announced earlier this morning during the Samsung Unpacked event, the Galaxy S23 series is set to include three models – the standard, the beefed-up S23+ and the big S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23+ is a tad bigger than the standard model, with a 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED display, along with a 4,700mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Here are all of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

READ MORE
Every Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specs

  • Size: 157.8 mm x 76.2 mm x 7.6 mm
  • Weight: 195 grams
  • Display: AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps
  • Battery: 4,700mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
  • Resistance: IP68
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple
READ MORE
Every Samsung Galaxy S23 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

When is the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ in Australia?

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is available for preorder now and will be available in stores from Friday, 17 February.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ in Australia?

  • The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ will retail for $1,649.
  • The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ will retail for $1,849.
samsung galaxy s23
Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

If you prefer to buy your phone outright, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is available here.

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.