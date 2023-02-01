Every Samsung Galaxy S23+ Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

After much waiting and speculation, we now know what the latest iteration of Samsung’s flagship smartphone series looks like. Announced earlier this morning during the Samsung Unpacked event, the Galaxy S23 series is set to include three models – the standard, the beefed-up S23+ and the big S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23+ is a tad bigger than the standard model, with a 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED display, along with a 4,700mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Here are all of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specs

Size : 157.8 mm x 76.2 mm x 7.6 mm

: 157.8 mm x 76.2 mm x 7.6 mm Weight : 195 grams

: 195 grams Display : AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

: AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Cameras : 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery : 4,700mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

: 4,700mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Storage : 256GB and 512GB

: 256GB and 512GB Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple

When is the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ in Australia?

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is available for preorder now and will be available in stores from Friday, 17 February.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ in Australia?

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ will retail for $1,649.

The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ will retail for $1,849.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

If you prefer to buy your phone outright, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is available here.