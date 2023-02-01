Every Samsung Galaxy S23 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

It’s a new year, which means it’s time for a new Samsung Galaxy series. Announced this morning during the Samsung Unpacked event this morning, the Galaxy S23 is the latest iteration of the brand’s smartphone series. It includes the base model, along with the Galaxy S23+ and the larger S23 Ultra.

So what’s new? The latest version of the Samsung Galaxy includes a 6.1-inch FHD AMOLED display, a 3,900mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

If you’re long overdue for an upgrade, or you’re someone who needs the latest smartphone models, here are all of the Samsung Galaxy S23 plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs

Size : 146.3 mm x 70.9 mm x 7.6 mm

: 146.3 mm x 70.9 mm x 7.6 mm Weight : 167 grams

: 167 grams Display : AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080

: AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080 Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Cameras : 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery : 3,900mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

: 3,900mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Storage : 128GB and 256GB

: 128GB and 256GB Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple

What is the Samsung Galaxy S23’s release date in Australia

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 began this morning, and the smartphone will be available in stores Australia-wide from Friday, 17 February.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S23’s price in Australia?

The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 will retail for $1,349.

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 will retail for $1,449.

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

