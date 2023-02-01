‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Every Samsung Galaxy S23 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Published 9 mins ago: February 2, 2023 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:mobile plans
samsungsamsung galaxysamsung galaxy s23
Every Samsung Galaxy S23 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone
Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia
It’s a new year, which means it’s time for a new Samsung Galaxy series. Announced this morning during the Samsung Unpacked event this morning, the Galaxy S23 is the latest iteration of the brand’s smartphone series. It includes the base model, along with the Galaxy S23+ and the larger S23 Ultra.

So what’s new? The latest version of the Samsung Galaxy includes a 6.1-inch FHD AMOLED display, a 3,900mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

If you’re long overdue for an upgrade, or you’re someone who needs the latest smartphone models, here are all of the Samsung Galaxy S23 plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs

  • Size: 146.3 mm x 70.9 mm x 7.6 mm
  • Weight: 167 grams
  • Display: AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps
  • Battery: 3,900mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Resistance: IP68
  • Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple
What is the Samsung Galaxy S23’s release date in Australia

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 began this morning, and the smartphone will be available in stores Australia-wide from Friday, 17 February.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S23’s price in Australia?

  • The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 will retail for $1,349.
  • The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 will retail for $1,449.
Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

If you prefer to buy your phone outright, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is available here.

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

