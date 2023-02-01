Camera Test: Samsung Galaxy S23 Range vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range has been revealed and it’s on the way, boasting some impressive specs, new designs and a brilliant array of cameras.

I was able to go hands-on with the range and give the cameras a go. I didn’t really dive deep into the operating system or any of the OS features, but I was impressed with the cameras, especially with what Samsung calls ‘nightography’ (night photography, obviously).

Let me show you some side-by-side shots between the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which we have praised previously for its impressive camera and price point.

From left to right: Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro pic.twitter.com/732o0kx6j2 — BLM | Zachariah Kelly (@ZachariahK_) February 1, 2023

In the above image, I was attempting to test colour depth with the Samsung Galaxy S23 cameras. Compared to the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the colours appear more washed-out, but I don’t think these shots are bad or anything. Just a different result.

Let’s give the cameras another colour test, this time pitting them against several different key items in a shot.

From left to right: Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro pic.twitter.com/QjEelNHPsN — BLM | Zachariah Kelly (@ZachariahK_) February 1, 2023

With these images, it’s hard to tell which one’s a winner, but the Pixel 7 Pro was more embracing of darker colours than the S23 range (as you can see in the central plant and on the LCD TV screen). There’s no clear winner here.

Where the S23 range soared was with night photography. Each phone put the Pixel 7 Pro down a notch. The below photos were taken in a low-light room.

Time for some phone camera comparisons!

From left to right: Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro (these photos were in an extremely low-light environment) pic.twitter.com/HAzRRiD8rq — BLM | Zachariah Kelly (@ZachariahK_) February 1, 2023

For me, the clear winner here is the S23 Ultra. The depth of colour produced in the curtains, flowers, and couch cushion outperforms the Pixel 7 Pro, though it’s not by much, and arguably, not enough to justify the near $800 higher price tag. The colour correction of the lamp is also notable across all three S23 models.

I also got to do some side-by-side shots specifically involving both the Pixel 7 Pro and the S23 Ultra. Let’s put these two flagship phones against each other and see which one comes out on top.

Left: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Right: Google Pixel 7 Pro pic.twitter.com/txaTrd2w8A — BLM | Zachariah Kelly (@ZachariahK_) February 1, 2023

Colour depth appears to be in the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s favour yet again in these selfie shots.

Testing maximum zoom on the standard camera though, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (30x) beat out the Google Pixel 7 Pro (20x). The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also capable of 100x zoom, but I was just testing the zoom of the standard photo mode.

Maximum zoom. Left: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Right: Google Pixel 7 Pro pic.twitter.com/zFzNsYPvOe — BLM | Zachariah Kelly (@ZachariahK_) February 1, 2023

I also found that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra generated greater macro detail and colour than the Google Pixel 7 Pro, as you can see in the below images.

Left: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Right: Google Pixel 7 Pro pic.twitter.com/SdNM6XMb1s — BLM | Zachariah Kelly (@ZachariahK_) February 1, 2023

The verdict

The value winner is the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The photos produced by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra aren’t impressive enough for me to swear off Google.

But the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s photos are quite detailed, and they would often surpass the quality of the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s snaps.

However, if you’re after better night photography, you may be satisfied with anything in the Galaxy S23 range.

A little disclaimer, though, these devices are pre-launch, non-consumer models, so perhaps different results will be generated by reviewers. Reviewers should also get an opportunity to try out astrophotography features.