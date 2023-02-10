Gizmodo Movie Night: These Films Deserved Best Picture Oscar Nominations

It’s that time of year again, Oscars season, that is. All obviously anyone is talking about is the movies that made the nominations list for Best Picture. All I want to talk about, however, are the movies that the Oscars decided to snub, for reasons unbeknownst to me.

While 2022 saw a lot of terrible movies come out, it was also a year filled with some incredible work. Most of my favourite movies, however, were not nominated for an Oscar this year, which leaves me scratching my head a bit. You can see the full list of nominees here.

So for this week’s Gizmodo Movie Night, I want to take you through all the movies I believe should have been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Picture category.

Movies that deserved Oscars nominations

Pearl

Once again we are bearing witness to the long history of the Oscars snubbing horror films and performances in horror movies.

We saw it when Toni Collette wasn’t nominated for Hereditary or when Florence Pugh was snubbed for Midsommar or the fact that US didn’t get any Oscars recognition.

Unfortunately, the curse struck again in a way that genuinely surprised me. I was truly shocked that Pearl wasn’t nominated for Best Picture or at least the fact that Mia Goth didn’t get anything for Best Actress.

Mia Goth is the internet’s darling and she is one of the most exciting actors, in my opinion, to watch on screen. Go and watch some of her press interviews to see how timid and unlike Pearl her voice actually is. You’ll then appreciate how much she brought to the character of Pearl and just how much she acted.

Pearl is truly a masterclass in creating a horror film and A24 and Ti West were the perfect people to make this movie.

For some unknown reason, Pearl is not available to stream anywhere. However, the first movie in the world of Pearl, X is currently streaming on Binge. You can find out more about the world and witness another incredible Mia Goth performance.

Nope

I know I said I was shocked that Pearl was snubbed for Oscars nominations but Nope not getting a single thing? I’m on the floor, crying, sobbing and shaking. The biggest Oscars snub of them all.

I’m not entirely sure what else Jordan Peele has to do to finally get his flowers because he has created some of the best horror/thrillers I’ve ever seen. From US to Get Out and now Nope, all of these films are as horrifying as they are refreshing.

The cinematography in them is also stellar and deserves some form of recognition and praise and Nope was no exception.

Nope was a larger-than-life fable on the current state of our world and our obsession with a spectacle. What resulted was a funny, thrilling film that made me sit back and think for a while after I’d watched it. To me, that’s what filmmaking should do.

I also strongly believe that Keke Palmer whole-heartedly deserved a Best Supporting Actress nomination and Daniel Kaluuya, as always, provided an impeccable leading man.

Nope is currently available on Prime Video.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

I know Black Panther: Wakanda Forever received five nominations at this year’s Oscars but the noticeable snub was that it wasn’t put in for Best Picture.

Yes, Angela Basset rightfully received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress but the entire film should have been selected.

It was a film that celebrated and put Black women at the forefront of Marvel and of cinema. We saw these women as fearless leaders, scientists and world-leading engineers but more importantly, we saw them forging their own paths not dictated by men. It was truly a triumph of a film.

It was also incredibly heartfelt and unpacked how grief and trauma are felt in communities that Wakanda is based on which we seldom get a chance to see in films.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently streaming on Disney+.

The Woman King

I know I’m not alone in believing that The Woman King and Viola Davis was the biggest snub at this year’s Oscars.

Simply put: this movie is phenomenal and did not get anywhere near the praise that it deserves.

From the action sequences, the fighting, the costuming and the soundtrack, this movie exudes power. Not to mention the physical endurance that Davis went through to prepare for the role.

It was also cool as hell to see a group of all-female warriors fighting to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills I could only dream of possessing.

You should seriously watch this movie and agree that the Oscars were wrong.

The Woman King is available on Apple TV.

The Wonder

2022 was Florence Pugh’s year and no, not because of that movie but because of her exquisite acting in The Wonder.

Set in the Irish Midlands in the 1860s, The Wonder is about a young girl who decides to stop eating. What confuses everyone is that she is still alive and well, despite receiving no nutrition. Pugh’s character is sent to observe the young girl and she becomes a spectacle.

What struck me the most about The Wonder was how the movie was set up and how we, the audience, were somewhat involved in the creation of it. A sort of, peel-back curtain effect, so to speak.

What results, is a truly exceptional film that is tender and haunting.

Go and watch how beautifully crafted The Wonder is and then you will agree that it was one of the biggest Oscars Best Picture snubs.

The Wonder is currently streaming on Netflix.

Gizmodo Movie Night is our fortnightly roundup of movie and TV recommendations for the weekend. If you’re ever stuck and looking for inspiration, check out our list and see what’s in store.

Stay tuned for the next edition of the column and check out our last one which was us ranking all the Friday the 13th movies.