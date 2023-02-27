Nokia’s New Smartphone Prioritises Easy Repairs and Spare Parts

One of the next Nokia phones to come to Australia, the G22, will launch with a focus on easy repairs and the ability to buy spare parts over a whole new device.

Consumer electronics don’t typically have a focus on user repairability and DIY fixes. After the iPhone debuted in 2007, phone, laptop, computer and other tech product manufacturers started to strip away the elements that made their devices easy to repair. Think easily removable batteries, screens, storage devices and other computing components.

Recently though there’s been a resurgence in repair-focused tech. The Framework laptop, which I considered to be one of the best tech products of 2022, has a heavy focus on component repairability while retaining high performance. Dell’s modular concept laptop upholds the same ethos, and the modular Fairphone is a repairable dream.

Now, Nokia is exploring the DIY repairable tech niche with its new phone, the G22.

The phone has been developed in collaboration with iFixit, a DIY repairs guide website/advocacy organisation that offers instructions on how to repair consumer electronics. With the phone set to be available to purchase in Australia, it’ll launch alongside spare parts that can be purchased and installed into the device at the owner’s discretion.

“The Nokia G22 is a step in the right direction, and we need more companies to follow their lead and prioritise sustainability in their product design,” iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens said.

“Battery issues, screen damage, and charging port problems are some of the most common issues that smartphone users face, so having the ability to easily replace these parts can save consumers time and money in the long run.”

The phone was announced alongside two other Nokia devices at Mobile World Congress 2023, the C32 and the C22, but these other devices don’t have the same focus on modularity. The company also revealed its new logo.

Nokia G22 specs

The Nokia G22 is a cheap handset with specs to match, but as we said earlier, the true value of this device is its repairability and modularity. We’ll touch on that further down, but to give you an idea of this thing’s performance, here’s what specs come inside the device, as per Nokia:

OS: Android 12

CPU: Unisoc T606

GPU: Mali-G57 MP1

Display: 720 x 1600 LCD at 90Hz

Dimensions: 165 x 76.2 x 8.5 mm

Cameras: 50MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth, 8MP selfie

Battery: 5,050 mAh, 20W charging

Colours: Lagoon Blue and Meteor Gray

Shared SIM-Micro SD slot

Headphone jack

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As per Reviews.org, the phone will launch in Australia with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, though Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Nokia for clarification.

Additionally, the phone will launch with 2 years of guaranteed Android OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates and an extended three-year warranty at no extra cost.

The above specs are fairly standard for a sub-$500 phone, but if you’re thinking of buying this phone, note that the display might not impress you with such a low resolution.

Additionally, for a phone with a focus on repairability, I wish that the battery were removable (it’s integrated, requiring screen removal before replacing it). I had the same criticism for the Framework laptop, but with repair as easy as it is, it’s likely not a terrible problem.

Nokia G22 repairability

Nokia and iFixit are working together to make this device easy to repair for its user, without the need to send it away to be fixed or bring it to a specialist – you can do it yourself (although obviously be careful).

As such, iFixit has released a bunch of guides on repairing specific parts of the Nokia G22 and disassembling it correctly – from back cover removal to battery replacement.

Additionally, spare parts are available to Nokia G22 users in Australia through the iFixit website. The parts that are currently listed on the Australian store include:

Charging port ($32.99)

Screen replacement ($82.99)

Battery replacement ($42.99)

Back cover ($42.99)

Repairing your tech can be a daunting task, so if you’re going to start pulling your future Nokia G22 apart, it’s recommended that you read the above guides and purchase the compatible components.

Nokia G22 Australia pricing and availability

As per Reviews.org, the Nokia G22 will launch in Australia for $349.

It’ll be available to preorder in late March and will be available to purchase in April.