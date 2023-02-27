MWC 2023: The Tech That Has Caught Our Eye (So Far)

It seems we’ve only just recovered from CES and another consumer tech trade show is already upon us. It’s now time for Mobile World Congress, or MWC as it’s now known as, and its 2023 edition is kicking off in Barcelona, Spain, today.

MWC is organised by GSMA and dedicated primarily to the mobile communications industry. While CES tends to focus more on TVs, laptops and monitors, robots and other miscellaneous innovations, MWC is the phone and network show.

The likes of Huawei, Nokia and OnePlus usually headline announcements during MWC, but a number of local telcos attend the event, too, and leapfrog their innovations off the hype of trade show.

With day one officially kicking off on Monday, overnight Tuesday for us in Australia, there have been a handful of MWC 2023 announcements already made. There are also a handful of companies that announce new products adjacently.

For us, however, we’re going to focus just on the consumer announcements, the ones that are making their way to Australia or the ones that are just…interesting.

MWC 2023 announcements

Here are the things that’ve caught our attention so far.

TCL

After wowing us with its AR Smart Glasses at CES, TCL has continued its 2023 announcements with a focus on its tablets and phones at MWC. The company touted the expansion of its tablet portfolio with the new TCL NXTPAPER 11, TCL TAB 11 and upgraded TCL NXTPAPER technology. Highlights of the new tech include a brighter display and 2K visuals. TCL also added new ‘40’ range handsets to the market, but they’re only for U.S. customers. We reviewed the TCL 30 5G last week, if you’re interested in what we do have available in Australia.

Nokia

Overnight, Nokia announced the G22, a new smartphone coming to the Aussie market, complete with an iFixit partnership. While not part of MWC 2023, what is part of MWC 2023 is the network giant’s unveiling of a new logo.

This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before. Our new brand signals who Nokia is today. We’re unleashing the exponential potential of networks and their power to help reshape the way we all live and work. https://t.co/lbKLfaL2OI #NewNokia pic.twitter.com/VAgVo8p6nG — Nokia #MWC23 (@nokia) February 26, 2023

Oppo

The phone technically launched three months ago in China but in line with MWC 2023, Oppo announced that its new Find N2 Flip foldable is coming to Australia.

Motorola

While just a concept, the Moto Rizr Rollable smartphone has already made an appearance at MWC 2023. Per reports, the phone is inspired by the original Motorola Rizr Z3 launched back in 2006.

Lenovo

Announcing its latest PC and Chromebook additions, Lenovo used MWC 2023 to showcase the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 second generation Windows 11 laptops, a redesigned fourth generation ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga with narrower bezels, new colours, materials and features, a fourth generation ThinkPad T14s, T14 and second generation T16 workhorse laptops along with the fourth generation ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15.

The performance you need, wherever you need it: the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 combines mobility with design in one incredibly iconic powerhouse.



Learn more: https://t.co/dgAnoHvja4 | #LenovoMWC — Lenovo (@Lenovo) February 26, 2023

But Lenovo also showed off its rollable laptop at MWC.

Lenovo's concept laptop at Mobile World Congress has an extending, rollable display that grows in size with a button tap. We checked it out, along with a smartphone that stretches, too. https://t.co/87dOTYn0fQ — PCMag (@PCMag) February 26, 2023

That’s it for now, we’ll update this article tomorrow when a new bunch of products drop at MWC 2023.