Lady Gaga Clowns Around Our First Look at Joker 2

Todd Phillips, the director of the surprise success, Joker, and other comedies that defined a generation of collegiate humour like The Hangover, The Hangover 2, and The Hangover 3 has revealed a first look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on set together. He posted the photo on Instagram with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

There have been plenty of hints and winks — including a post from Phillips six months ago that showed Gaga’s silhouette with a heart on her cheek, lading many to assume she was the beloved DC villain Harley Quinn, as previously reported when her casting first broke. But we’ve yet to actually see anything explicitly casting herself as such, outside of the assumptions we can make from this new image. So is Gaga Quinn or is she some other unnamed love interest for the failed clown with daddy issues turned serial killer? Perhaps in this movie, as Joker did for its lead character, the focus will lean primarily on her origin as Harleen Quinzel instead of her transformation into a supervillain. I guess we’ll find out together.

Joker 2: Folie à Deux will air in theatres October 4.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.