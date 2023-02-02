James Gunn Revealed Some of the Comics Inspiring His New DC Slate

It’s been an exciting week for fans of superhero movies, especially if you love DC Comics. This week, James Gunn and Peter Safran, who together run DC Studios at Warner Bros., revealed the start of their 8-10 year plan to bring DC heroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman back to their rightful place on the mountaintop of comic book culture.

But that plan — 10 projects, five on HBO Max and five in theatres, making up the first part of chapter one in a larger, connected universe — won’t be starting for a while. The first movie, Superman: Legacy, isn’t scheduled for release until July 2025. That’s a long way away. So, in the meantime, to help quench some of that thirst and excitement for these properties, Gunn took to Twitter to give fans an idea of the specific comic runs that are inspiring the movies he and his team are developing for Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and Swamp Thing, as well as the big-screen debut of Wildstorm’s team, the Authority.

We're talked a lot about Woman of Tomorrow, but these are more of the comics inspiring #DCStudios and the new #DCU in these early days. That doesn't mean we're adapting all these comics, but that the feel, the look, or the tone of them are touchstones for our team. Check 'em out! pic.twitter.com/34KrVPeEL5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2023

Gunn didn’t give links to those but that’s why we’re here.

First, not seen there but mentioned, is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King. You can get that at that link. Then there’s All-Star Superman: The Deluxe Edition which you can get at that link, Batman by Grand Morrison Omnibus Vol. 1 available at that link, and Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore, available there.

Unfortunately, The Authority Omnibus Gunn put in his tweet is out of print but the stories in it are available in other editions. You can find more about that here.

And, again, it’s important to consider the other part of Gunn’s tweet. While these runs with these characters, writers, and artists are inspiring the DCU in their “feel,” “look,” and “tone,” don’t expect the exact stories to be brought to theatres. These are just the “touchstones.”

