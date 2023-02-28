Apple’s Fourth-Generation iPhone SE Might Not Be Cancelled After All

In good news for cheap phone lovers, it appears that Apple’s fourth-generation iPhone SE (the ‘SE’ indicating the budget-friendly range of Apple’s mobile devices) may have been revived, after reports earlier this year indicated that it had been cancelled.

We were originally expecting the fourth-generation iPhone SE to come either in 2023 or 2024, with a similar aesthetic to the 2018 iPhone XR (as per leaker Jon Prosser).

Word on the iPhone SE has been noticeably quiet up until now. Screen size and processor had been rumoured vaguely in the past, along with a potential release date, but in January, known leaker Ming Chi-Quo claimed that the phone had been put on ice.

“The supply chain has received instructions from Apple indicating that the production and shipment plans for the 2024 iPhone SE 4 have been cancelled rather than delayed,” Ming Chi-Quo wrote on Medium.

“Due to concerns that the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm’s, Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024 and let the low-end iPhone SE 4 adopt it first, and decide whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip depending on the development status of iPhone SE 4.

“However, the cancellation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024.”

That’s what Ming Chi-Quo wrote back in January. Now that it’s the end of February, the tune has changed.

The analyst tweeted on Monday that Apple is jumping back in the saddle with the iPhone SE 4 after initially cancelling plans to offer a new phone in its line of lower-end devices. This new, lower-end and somewhat cheaper phone should be available sometime in 2024.

The new iPhone SE will supposedly come with a 6.1-inch OLED display instead of the previous versions’ LED screen. It’s a major step up from previous versions of the phone, which sported a 4.7-inch frame. It’s the same size screen as the iPhone 14, so it may drop one of the biggest complaints with the last version of the SE.

But the news also offers an interesting look at Apple’s attempt to bring its 5G connectivity in-house. According to Kuo, that upcoming device will incorporate a 5G baseband chip designed by Apple itself. That 5G capability will be slightly limited, as Kuo wrote that Apple’s own chip only supports sub-6 GHz frequencies.

“The significant decline in Qualcomm’s Apple orders in the foreseeable future is a foregone conclusion,” the Apple analyst wrote.

It wasn’t terribly surprising to hear that Apple had canned plans for the SE back in January, considering that a rumour from last week indicated that a price drop was coming for the base-model iPhone 15.

With a price drop of around $US100 (or about $200 for Australians), it’s reasonable to expect that the phone would step on the toes of the iPhone SE at least a little.

However, with the iPhone SE 4 potentially back on track, it’s a win for cheap phone lovers.

The iPhone SE is billed on its budget, and Apple bringing a much more powerful device down to a cheaper (though admittedly still higher) price point could push users away from the SE device.

We did enjoy the iPhone SE from last year, which was the first SE to ship with 5G, so we’ll wait with bated breath for the iPhone SE’s potential return.

It’ll be interesting seeing this shape up over the next couple of years. As an aside, Apple’s rumoured to be revealing its VR headset come June this year.