Apple Analyst Throws a Curveball at iPhone 15 Predictions

We’ve only just wrapped our heads around the iPhone 14 range, but chatter has been going on for months over what’s next for Apple’s phone range in 2023. So what are we expecting from the iPhone 15?

This article has been treated as a wrap up of any rumours/leaks/analyst predictions since we first published it, adding new info each time. Today, that new info kind of quashes what we thought Apple would be presenting us in September.

iPhone 15: Everything we know so far

What’s in a name?

The iPhone 14 range comprises the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Respected Apple analyst Mark Gurman back in September predicted the iPhone 15 could bring with it a new naming scheme, swapping out ‘Pro Max’ for a more Samsungesque ‘Ultra’. Gurman said we could possibly see Apple use the Ultra tag for an iPhone as early as this year.

But, he’s this week updated his speculation. The iPhone Ultra is now likely to appear in 2024 alongside the iPhone 16. The iPhone 15 would therefore include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (the same as the 14, which already did away with the mini).

While we weren’t wowed by the iPhone 14 like we were by the 14 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Plus seems even more…irrelevant, especially when you consider it’s around the same price as the smaller Pro and more expensive than the base 14. It’s unlikely Apple will release only three phones, so the speculation that September will bring with it the same phones as last year, just newer, seems to make sense.

Ultra with ultra offering

It’s unlikely that Apple will have six phones in its 2024 offering, so perhaps the addition of the Ultra will replace the SE, albeit at the top-end of the range. It’s unfortunate, the SE offers an iPhone to those who can’t afford $3,000 for an iPhone.

Having used stainless steel exclusively on its premium smartphones since the 2017 iPhone X, popular leaker LeaksApplePro in October, per Forbes, claims the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a titanium chassis. As the report notes, titanium is far stronger and lighter than stainless steel, but it is also jaw-droppingly expensive.

A new price for the base model iPhone 15

On January 1, Forbes reported that Apple might price the iPhone 15 differently to the iPhone 14. An industry leaker, yeux1122, reported that Apple’s declining sales analysis of the iPhone 14 standard model was “far beyond the range predicted”. So now, the rumour is that Apple will “aggressively price” the iPhone 15 against competitors. Meanwhile, it’s expected that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might increase.

Everyone gets a dynamic island

Back in May 2022, MacRumours reported that the iPhone 15 range will include a ‘pill and hole’ cutout for the camera and microphone at the top instead of the notch seen on previous devices. With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in the world, we now know that this design is called ‘Dynamic Island’, and it looks like it won’t be a Pro-device exclusive anymore. MacRumours also expects the side buttons to switch to solid state, similar to the old home button.

This makes sense. The iPhone 14 and Plus phones were basically the 13 Pro and Pro Max handsets, offering nothing better than the 2021 Pro devices except that they were new.

Nice to USB-C you

If you cast your mind back to May, we reported Gurman as saying “people with knowledge of the situation” told him that testing to replace Lightning with USB-C was already underway in Apple land. While that didn’t come through with the iPhone 14, Gurman has reignited this thought, but for the iPhone 15.

Trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that Apple would finally be ditching its proprietary Lightning connector for the more widely supported USB-C standard in future iPhones. Regulators around the world would be happy with this one. My lounge-room power board would, too.

That’s all we know so far. As always, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the iPhone 15 range.

For now, check out our iPhone 14 review and our thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.