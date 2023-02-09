Indiana Jones Has No Time for Old Jokes in Dial of Destiny

Timescrimes director Nacho Vigalondo has revealed his next sci-fi movie. A not-so-final girl faces a bevy of slashers in Hunt Her, Kill Her. Scream VI is promising new rules now that Ghostface is in New York. Take to the skies, spoilers!

Daniela Forever

Deadline has word Henry Golding will star in Daniela Forever, the new film from Nacho Vigalondo (Timecrimes, Pooka Lives!) in which a man struggles “to come to terms with the sudden death of his girlfriend in an accident six months prior. So, he signs up for a sleep trial that allows him to reconstruct his life with her through the use of lucid dreams.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

During a recent interview with THR, Harrison Ford revealed Dial of Destiny removed every joke pertaining to the character’s age, which the script originally contained “a lot of.”

In [Dial of Destiny] there were a lot of old jokes in the script. We took them all out. There is a moment where he observes himself in this situation and says, ‘What the f-ck am I doing in here?’ But I hate what I call ‘talking about the story.’ I want to see circumstances in which the audience gets a chance to experience the story, not to be led through the nose with highlights pointed out to them. I’d rather create behaviour that is the joke of age rather than talk about it.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Chris Pratt shared a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Twitter.

Y’all don’t even know what you’re about to see!!! There’s not a bigger Mario fan than myself. 10 year old me would flip my turtle if I knew I’d grow up to voice this character. @supermariomovie #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/EG8Xvp7Xxw — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 8, 2023

Scream VI

Ghostface takes Manhattan on a new motion poster for Scream VI.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Hank is excited to see a broccoli-esque life form in a new clip from Quantumania.

We also have a clip of Kang introducing himself to Scott and Cassie.

The Park

Children inherit the Earth after a virus kills every human adult in the trailer for The Park, releasing March 2.

Hunt Her, Kill Her

A group of would-be slasher villains meets their match in a resourceful night shift janitor in the trailer for Hunt Her, Kill Her.

Strays

Elsewhere, a dog abandoned by his owner vows to find him and “bite his dick off” in the trailer for Strays, a saltier take on Homeward Bound starring Will Forte, Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Brett Gelman, Rob Riggle, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofia Vergara.

Butterfly

Daniel Dae Kim is attached to star in and produce Butterfly, an adaptation of the comic book by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett at Amazon Studios. The story follows “David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”

Wytches

Likewise, Amazon has ordered a new animated series based on Scott Snyder and Jock’s comic book Wytches, focusing on “17-year-old Sailor Rooks, whose family moves to a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters — ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires — lurks beneath the town.”

The Flash

ComicBook has three new images from “Hear No Evil,” the February 15 episode of The Flash.

The Winchesters

Finally, the cops are after John in the trailer for “You’ve Got a Friend,” the February 21 return episode of The Winchesters.

