In the First Clip From The Mandalorian Season 3, Greef Karga Gets It

In two short weeks, audiences everywhere will once again be flying across the galaxy with The Mandalorian. Season 3 of the hit Star Wars show returns March 1 and the first clip from the new season just debuted in Apple’s App Store. Which is a little weird. But the clip itself is not. In fact, it very succinctly lays out what’s going on both on the show, and with the show. Let us explain.

When last we saw The Mandalorian on The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker came and took his little friend, Grogu, off to train as a Jedi. Season 3 however won’t pick up there as two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett completed that story, showing Grogu choose to end his Jedi training and return to the Mandalorian. Now back together again, and having revealed to The Armorer that he removed his helmet, Mando must redeem himself in the eyes of the people, and deal with the fact that he and Grogu are now bonded together forever, like father and son. Here’s the first clip.

Like the headline says here, Greef Karga gets it. He says “I’m confused, I thought you had completed your mission, but you’re still running around here with the same old critter.” Which is both accurate and also a description of the show. Fans who haven’t seen The Book of Boba Fett are, much like Greef Karga, likely to be confused. Of course, The Mandalorian replies that “It’s complicated,” which is kind of is, and then describes what I mentioned above. So in this brief exchange – which takes place on a newly revived Nevarro where Karga is now a person of prominence – we both set up what’s happening on the show, and also with the show. It’s a little confusing. It’s a little complicated but, we’re off the races anyway.