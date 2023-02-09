Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 Electric Sedan Is Coming to Australia

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is on its way to Australia, entering the market as one of the few electric sedans available, besides the Tesla Model 3 and the Polestar 2.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 is built on the same platform as the Ioniq 5, which has been available in Australia for some time now.

It has an impressive 614km WLTP range available in the Dynamiq model, the entry-level model that comes with some extra features, while the Techniq and Epiq models come with 519km WLTP range with AWD capability and two motors.

Here’s what you can expect from the Hyundai Ioniq 6 before it goes on sale in Australia.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Australian specs

Let’s just run you through the specs for the local model, as per Drive.

77.4kW battery (all models) with 614km WLTP range in the Dynamiq and 519km WLTP range in the Techniq and Epiq

RWD (Dynamiq), AWD (Techniq and Epiq)

18-inch alloy wheels (Dynamiq), 20-inch alloy wheels (Techniq and Epiq)

0-100km/h in 7.4 seconds (Dynamiq), 5.1 seconds (Techniq and Epiq)

0.21 drag coefficient

10 – 80 per cent recharge in 20 minutes on a 350kW charger

Dimensions: 4,855mm long, 1,880mm wide, 1,495mm tall, 2,950mm wheelbase

12.3-inch screen digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment system

Over-the-air updates

Eight Bose surround speakers

Wireless phone charging

Dual-zone climate control

Leather steering wheel

Heated front seats

45 litre frunk, 401 litre boot

Lane assistance, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert and driver attention alert

Front, side and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera with 3D view

The Techniq adds in ventilated ‘premium relaxation’ front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and a full-width glass sunroof, however, it also has a smaller frunk (14.5-litre) due to the front motor.

The Epic also has the smaller frunk due to the front motor, however, it also comes with a battery conditioning system, a heat pump and digital camera-based side mirrors.

Matte paint options are also available for an additional $1,000.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Australian price and availability

As per Drive, the Ioniq 6 Dynamiq will start at $74,000 in Australia. The Techniq will start at $83,500 and the Epiq will start at $88,000.

It’s expected by Drive that the car will go on sale in Australia later this month, with the first batch said to go on sale on February 22.

How does the Hyundai Ioniq 6 compare to the Tesla Model 3?

The Tesla Model 3 is by far the most popular electric sedan on the Australian market (though we’re big fans of the Polestar 2), but how might the Hyundai Ioniq 6 compare?

For entry-level models, The Tesla Model 3 RWD model starts at $63,900 in Australia for the RWD model, while the Hyundai Ioniq 6 Dynamiq starts at $74,000 (upwards by $10,000). With that higher price, the owner gets a fairly substantial range boost at 614km WLTP, while the Model 3 standard vehicle is capable of 491km WLTP.

Moving up to the Model 3 Long Range ($76,900) and the Model 3 Performance ($89,000) and the lines begin to blur. The Ioniq 6 Techniq starts at $83,500, while the Ioniq 6 Epiq starts at $88,000.

Both the Techniq and the Epiq are capable of 519km WLTP range, while the Model 3 Long Range can handle 602km WLTP, and the Performance can handle 547km WLTP.

Additionally, 0-100km/h speeds are different across the models. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Dynamic can do the distance in 7.4 seconds, while the Techniq and Epiq only take 5.1 seconds.

The Tesla range crushes the Hyundai range on this front. The RWD model clocks in at 6.1 seconds, while the Long Range model only takes 4.4 seconds and the Performance model only takes 3.3 seconds. Man, that’s fast.

It’s definitely worth taking a closer look at both models before you commit to a purchase (cause you’ll get a better idea of the OS, car feel, visibility and other important factors), but at the moment, the Tesla Model 3 appears to be the value winner, while the Ioniq 6 Dynamiq appears to be the range winner.

It’s exciting to see this car head down under.