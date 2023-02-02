Hulu’s Animated Hit-Monkey Is Returning, But It’s No Longer a Marvel Show

Fans of Hulu animated series Hit-Monkey had probably long already accepted that the show was done. The series debuted in late 2021, ran for 10 episodes, people liked it, and then it was radio silence for over a year. In today’s day and age, that length of non-news almost always means bad news. But for Hit-Monkey, it does not.

Hulu has reportedly just renewed the animated adaptation of the Marvel comic series for season two. However, unlike the first season, season two will no longer be branded as a “Marvel” property. Why? Well, Hit-Monkey fell under the umbrella of Marvel Television — an offshoot of Marvel that was responsible for shows like Netflix’s Daredevil and ABC’s Agents of SHIELD, as well as a slew of animated shows announced for Hulu way back in 2019. Those included Howard the Duck, MODOK, and others.

However, around that time, Marvel Television got wrapped up into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and the studio decided to only make shows that fit under that vision. Of the group, only MODOK and Hit-Monkey happened, and MODOK only lasted one season. What makes Hit-Monkey the rare exception? We don’t know. But to make sure there’s no confusion about it being part of Marvel Studios, “Marvel” is no longer a part of its title. It becomes only the second show to get a new life in the Marvel Studios era. The other is Netflix’s Daredevil, which is getting a flashy new Disney+ reboot called Daredevil: Born Again.

Hit-Monkey, which follows a Japanese snow monkey who becomes an assassin to get revenge on the crime bosses that murdered his family, features the voices of Olivia Munn, Jason Sudeikis, Ally Maki, and Fred Tatasciore. Season two will be set primarily in New York City and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones is joining the voice cast. Co-creators Josh Gordon and Will Speck are returning but there’s no word on when season two will debut.