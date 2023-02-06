How to Take a Long Screenshot on an iPhone

Instead of taking five to 10 screenshots of something, it may be easier to take one long screenshot, which is actually quite simple – even on an iPhone.

To take a screenshot on your iPhone, you simply (and quickly) press the Side button and the Volume up button at the same time. But what about a long screenshot on an iPhone? It’s pretty much the same.

How to take a long screenshot on an iPhone

You can take a full-page, scrolling screenshot of a webpage, document or email that exceeds the length of your iPhone screen. The only condition here is that instead of the screenshot saving as an image, it has to be saved as a PDF. This means your long iPhone screenshot will not be saved to your Photos.

To take a long screenshot:

Open something long, like an article within Safari Quickly press (and release) the Side button and the Volume up button at the same time (On an iPhone with a Home button: Simultaneously press and then release the Home button and side button) Tap on the small screenshot image at the bottom left of your phone Once in this view, tap on Full Page Using the tip of your finger, to the far right, scroll down through the screenshot to see its length If it’s too long, tap on the crop icon (top left, next to ‘Done’) and use the sliders to set the length of your screenshot Once content, hit Done.

From here, you can choose to save or send the PDF.

To save or share:

To save, tap Done > choose Save PDF to Files > select a location, then tap Save. To share, tap the send icon (a square with an upwards facing arrow) > choose a sharing option (for example AirDrop, Messages or Mail), enter any other requested information, then send the PDF.

Another way you can share a long screenshot on an iPhone is via Screen Recording.

Take a long screenshot on iPhone with Screen Recording:

Go to Settings > Control Centre and tap the green plus button next to Screen Recording. This will add the screen recording feature to the Control Centre.

Next, launch the Control Centre on your iPhone. If your iPhone has a home button, swipe upwards from the bottom of the screen and then hit the screen recording button that has the two white circles icon. If your iPhone doesn’t have a home button, or if you’re using an iPad, you can swipe downwards from the top-right corner of the screen to launch the Control Centre.

Once the screen recording has begun, open the app you need to screenshot and keep scrolling till you’ve recorded the entire conversation or webpage. When you’re done, open the Control Centre again, and tap the screen recording button to stop recording.

You can then open the Photos app to share the recording.