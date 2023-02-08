Here’s Every EV That’s Coming to Australia Soon

Electric vehicles are the future of cars. Although there aren’t all that many available internationally (let alone in Australia) there are plenty of electric cars coming to Australia.

“But what EVs will be available for purchase over the next few years?” I hear you ask. Well, we’ve scraped together a little list of all the EVs Australians could soon get their hands on, and a bit of info about those companies you may not have heard of before. We’ve even collated a list of the ones you can expect in 2023.

Below you’ll find every electric car coming to Australia over the next few years (or at least the ones that have been confirmed). If you’re looking for EVs you can purchase in Australia right now, there’s a whole other list for that.

Every EV coming to Australia in 2023

Here’s every electric car that will be released in Australia in 2023 (we’ll update this list as launch dates become available). If you think we’ve forgotten about anything, let us know. Keep in mind that release dates are always changing.

BMW iX1: early 2023

early 2023 BYD EA1 Hatch: early 2023

early 2023 BYD Seal (name TBC): early 2023

early 2023 BYD ute (name TBC): 2023

2023 BYD small SUV (name TBC): 2023

2023 Cupra Born Hatch: Q2 2023

Q2 2023 Fiat 500e: late 2023

late 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: 2023

2023 Kia EV6 GT-Line: Q2 2023

Q2 2023 LDV eT60: early 2023

early 2023 LDV Mifa 9: early 2023

early 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE: late 2023

late 2023 MG 4: first half of 2023

first half of 2023 MG ZS EV long range: 2023

2023 Peugeot e-2008 Hatch: 2023

2023 Renault Megan E-Tech SUV: late 2023

late 2023 Skoda Enyaq SUV: second half of 2023

second half of 2023 Subaru Solterra : middle of 2023

: middle of 2023 Toyota bZ4X SUV: second half of 2023

second half of 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 SUV: late 2023

Every EV coming to Australia after 2023

Here’s every electric vehicle headed to Australia after 2023. Again, if you think we’ve forgotten any vehicle, let us know.

Kia EV9: TBA

TBA Nissan Ariya SUV: TBA

TBA Polestar 3: early 2024

early 2024 Porsche Macan EV: 2024

2024 Renault 5 Hatch: 2024

2024 Volkswagen ID.3 Hatch: 2024

2024 Volkswagen ID.5 SUV: 2024

What are these electric car brands I haven’t heard about?

No doubt there are a handful of brands on this list that you haven’t heard of. That’s because many of these brands are either startups or satellite companies owned by bigger manufacturers. Here are some quick explainers on some of these lesser-known brands.

BYD – BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer.

– BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer. Cupra – Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company will be launching an electric car in Australia sometime soon.

– Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company will be launching an electric car in Australia sometime soon. Genesis – Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric cars.

– Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric cars. Polestar – Polestar is a Swedish brand owned by Volvo and is dedicated to producing electric performance cars.

Will electric cars be more affordable in Australia in the future?

Electric cars are set to be more affordable in the future, but at the moment, they tend to lean on the more expensive side. Cheap electric cars currently tend to range between $45,000 and $60,000 in Australia, however, electric cars from brands like BYD, Hyundai and MG will (hopefully) bring prices down with a focus on affordability.

Why do EVs take longer to arrive on the Australian market?

A few reasons. A big reason is the fact that we don’t have fuel-efficiency standards, and that means manufacturers prioritise their electric vehicles in other markets.

The chip shortage also had a big impact on car wait times in 2022. Because Australia’s car market is comparatively smaller than other countries, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for some cars to come to Australia, but for those that do, they’re likely in smaller batches or have long wait times.

Why don’t we know the exact dates?

Because it’s hard to pin down when an electric car is due for release in Australia, unfortunately. Shipping issues come up, logistics issues come into play and really it’s just hard to get an exact date a lot of the time. When manufacturers give more precise dates, we’ll add them in.

Additionally, manufacturers tend to move their release dates around a lot. BYD, for example, was originally looking at July 2022 to launch its Atto 3 SUV, however that changed to August as soon as July rolled around.

When will Australian cars go all-electric?

It’s tough to say, but you’ll likely be seeing petrol cars for at least the next few decades (ugh). Plenty of car manufacturers are committing to all-electric vehicles from 2030 onwards, however, how this will affect Australia is still unknown.

One day, if you’re a car owner and don’t rely on public transport, odds are that you’ll end up with an EV. For the moment in Australia though (while prices are dropping and options are rising) the future is waiting.

This article has been updated since it was first published.