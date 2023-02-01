DC’s Swamp Thing Movie May Be Directed by Indiana Jones’ James Mangold

Barely a single day has passed since James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their slate of upcoming DC Universe films, but already one of the highest-profile titles may have an equally high-profile director. James Mangold, currently putting the finishing touches on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is reportedly in talks to helm Swamp Thing.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news though Mangold himself left the breadcrumbs on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Talks are reportedly in very early stages, but Mangold’s tweet certainly makes it seem like he’s all but ready to tackle the challenge.

Swamp Thing was the final project Gunn and Safran announced this week and it was given as the example of a project that, tonally, will differ most from the rest of the DC Universe while still being a part of the overall story. It’s a character that has seen many adaptations over the years, most notably a Wes Craven-directed 1982 movie and three seasons on a 1990s TV show. There was a more recent show in 2019, and several attempts to bring the character back to the big screen over the years, but nothing has stuck. Yet.

Mangold, of course, is also not a stranger when it comes to the comic book genre. Though tackling Indiana Jones is his biggest project to date, he also directed The Wolverine and Logan, the latter of which he wrote and garnered him an Oscar nomination for screenwriting. That film, telling a story of a hero with a complex history finally dealing with his fate, begins to show just what he may be able to bring not just to Swamp Thing, but DC Studios in general.

While you’re here, why not check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to what’s streaming this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge and more. We’ve also got one for all the good movies coming out in 2023 if that’s more your thing.