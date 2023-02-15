Check Out Even More Indie Games Crowdfunding During Zine Month

Zine Month — or ZiMo — is in full swing, and even more games were released this week. We’ve got a whole slew of new indies for you to check out. Again, you can read through our first roundup here, which goes over some of the history of ZiMo, and you can peruse both Kickstarter’s Zine Quest and Crowdfundr’s Tabletop Nonstop initiatives to find even more new games!

6 fantasy games currently crowdfunding

4 science-fiction games currently crowdfunding

Plasmodics — Players are mutant freaks in the weird future. In the remnants of this world, play among the smithereens. Welcome to the gonzo post-apocalypse of your choice.

DEAD AIR — A solo RPG about running a radio station after a nuclear apocalypse. Face the unrelenting horror of nuclear obliteration with the grim certainty that things can always get worse.

Derelict Delvers — A thrilling, action-packed sci-fi roleplaying game that immerses players in a struggle for survival and profit.

The Bookmarked — In this game you use a book from your shelf as a sci-fi spellbook, called a Cipher. Your Cipher can take control of powerful robotic technology by reprogramming their psycuitry, using words from the book as inputs.

4 horror games currently crowdfunding

Oops, All Draculas! — This d6 (six-sided die) dice pool game using either tarot or your favourite vampire book and can be played with or without a Dracula Master. In it, you play as various styles of Dracula all living together in a home of your design.

The Last Hand — A standalone, GM-less, no-prep RPG for 2-6 players intended for a single session of play. Taking on the role of struggling survivors, you must work together to escape an unknown horror that slowly reveals Its true nature as It pursues you, while hedging your bets to be the one to make it out alive during the Last Hand.

Tangled Blessings — A solo journaling or two-player RPG inspired by dark academia media, ghost stories, and graduate school that uses tarot cards to dive a story that blends horror and fantasy.

The Sunset Limited — As a member of a group of fearless strangers, you have been hired to protect the wealthy Lord Ruthven on his journey across the rugged terrain of Wyoming. But there’s a twist: you and your accomplices have a secret plan to steal his riches.

6 ungovernable games currently crowdfunding

Sanctuary and Sentinel — Tells the story of a place of great power, those charged with protecting it, and the threats that seek to take the power for themselves — played out over two GM-less games — both of which can be played solo or with a group.

Dinocar — A collaborative map-drawing game in which players take turns going on chaotic road trips and commutes.

Drama Llamas — A narrative driven TTRPG about reality TV competition shows. Packed with genre tropes and chaos-generating mechanics, all with an absurdist, llama-flavored twist.

Soft Focuses — A solo journaling game that encourages people to experience their life as though they had ADHD.

Zine-o-Map vs Mini-Adventure — A two-book zine featuring cartography and system-agnostic one-page adventures.

Blasting Off Again — A game inspired by Pokemon’s Team Rocket, it’s about failure and perseverance, about doing the wrong thing for all the wrong reasons, and watching it explode in your face in the most comedic way possible.

If I missed your favourite…

Someone asked me last time why I chose the category “ungovernable” and honestly I thought it sounded cooler than “gross-genre.” Literally no other reason other than I wanted it to be rad. I hope everyone found a new game, or two, to support. More this time next week. And remember, if you think that your favourite ZiMo game (or your own!) deserves to be on this list in the future, send me an email. I’m excited to hear from you.