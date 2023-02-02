The Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 Preorder Plans From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

During this morning’s Unpacked event, Samsung the latest edition of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone series. The range includes three handsets, the standard Samsung Galaxy S23, the slightly upgraded S23+ and the powerful S23 Ultra.

If you’re looking to snag the latest Samsung smartphone with a nice discount, here are all the preorder deals currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 deals in Australia

If you’re after the outright cheapest plans going, that belongs to Vodafone, with plans starting at $82.47/month over 36 months for the Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB), with a monthly data allowance of 40GB. Vodafone will also give you a Samsung e-voucher valued at $300 to $500 (depending on which handset you pick up), which can be used on Samsung’s online store.

If you sign up for one of Optus‘ plans, you can save up to $799 in repayments for your Galaxy S23. The total amount of savings depends on which model and storage size you pick, and will be spread out across the life of your plan.

Here’s how Optus’ deal shakes out:

Galaxy S23 (256GB) : Save $100

: Save $100 Galaxy S23+ (256GB) : Save $300

: Save $300 Galaxy S23+ (512GB) : Save $400

: Save $400 Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB ): Save $300

): Save $300 Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) : Save $600

: Save $600 Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB): Save $800

While Telstra doesn’t have the cheapest mobile plans for the Galaxy S23, it definitely has the best preorder offer. If you preorder any of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series through Telstra, the telco will throw in a bonus Galaxy Watch5 (valued at $649). Telstra will also chuck in four months of Spotify Premium, two months of Binge and three months of Apple TV+ as well.

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB) plans.

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans

Samsung Galaxy S23 prices and release date

Every model from the Samsung Galaxy S23 range will be available in-store from Friday, 17 February.

Here are the starting prices for each model:

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) : $1,349

: $1,349 Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB) : $1,649

: $1,649 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): $1,949

If you prefer to buy your phones outright and are looking for a good deal on that front, if you preorder any of the S23 series through Amazon Australia, you’ll receive a few extra bonuses. Firstly, Amazon will upgrade the storage capacity of whatever model you purchase for free. So if you preorder the Galaxy S23 model with 128GB of storage, it’ll be upgraded to the 256GB model at no extra cost.

Amazon is also offering bonus store credit, which scales depending on which S23 model you purchase.

Here’s how much Amazon credit you’ll receive with each handset:

Galaxy S23 : $100 credit

: $100 credit Galaxy S23+: $150 credit

$150 credit Galaxy S23 Ultra: $250 credit

You’ll need to have a Prime membership to receive this bonus credit offer, and the credit is only valid until 17 May 2023.

Amazon Australia is also also offering an additional $50 discount if you use the code SHARETHEEPIC when checking out. These offers are all available until 16 February.

More Samsung Galaxy S23 plans

