These Are the Best NBN Plans With 4G Backup

No one likes it when their NBN goes down, especially in the era of hybrid work. Internet outages can and do happen, but there are a few NBN providers that offer 4G backup with their plans.

Best NBN plans with 4G backup

These plans are bundled with a modem that connects to both the NBN and a mobile network. In the event your NBN goes down, the modem will use 4G to keep you online.

There is a catch, however: you’ll experience slower speeds. Every provider offering 4G backup also caps download speeds. The speeds you get will depend on your provider, but expect between 12Mbps and 25Mbps – the equivalent of an NBN 12 or NBN 25 plan. 4G backup is fast enough to keep you working or streaming, but it will struggle with larger uploads and downloads.

There are currently five major providers that currently offer 4G backup in Australia: Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, iiNet, and Internode. We’ll take a closer look at these providers below, but first, here’s how they compare when it comes to NBN 50 plans:

Telstra NBN plans with 4G backup

Big T NBN plans all include its third-generation Smart Modem, a modem router with 4G backup. You can use the 4G backup while you’re waiting for Telstra to connect your NBN plan, and it will also kick in if you’re dealing with internet issues.

You’ll get 4G download speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of 5Mbps whenever you need to use 4G. The speeds make it roughly equivalent to an NBN 25 plan.

Here’s a look at Telstra’s NBN plans:

Telstra is currently running a few NBN deals. All plans include a year-long subscription to Kayo Basic, two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV+, and four months of Spotify Premium. You can also save $10 per month for your first six months on Telstra’s NBN 50 and NBN 100 plan, or $20 per month on Telstra’s NBN 250 plan.

Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, but if you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return your modem to avoid paying a modem fee.

If you’re looking for faster 4G backup, Telstra’s small business NBN plans include uncapped 4G internet access. Actual speeds will depend on your location and network congestion, but the Telstra 4G network can comfortably hit speeds between 50Mbps and 100Mbps in most metro areas.

Optus NBN plans with 4G backup

Optus has its own modem with integrated 4G backup: the second-generation Optus Ultra WiFI modem. 4G connectivity will be available while you’re waiting for your NBN connection to go live, or if you’re experiencing an outage. Similar to Telstra, you’ll get download speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of 2Mbps when you fall back to 4G backup.

Here’s a look at Optus’ NBN plans:

Optus’ NBN plans are contract-free, but you’ll have to pay out a pro-rated modem fee if you leave within your first 36 months. The modem fee is equivalent to $7 multiplied by the number of months remaining in your three-year term.

If you opt for an Optus family NBN plan – referred to as Family Entertainer plans – you’ll get a WiFi extender in addition to the modem with 4G backup. Just note this will increase your pro-rated modem fee to $13 per month left in your term. Family plans also include a standard Netflix subscription at no extra cost through SubHub.

Optus currently has introductory offers going on many of its NBN plans. You’ll pay a discounted rate for your first six months, after which you’ll pay full price.

Vodafone NBN plans with 4G backup

Vodafone’s NBN plans can all be paired with a modem with integrated 4G backup: the Vodafone WiFi Hub 3.0. You can use the 4G fallback for up to 30 consecutive days when you’re waiting to be connected to the NBN or in the event your connection fails. Vodafone’s 4G speeds are capped at 20Mbps down and 2Mbps up.

Note that taking up Vodafone’s WiFi Hub will add $5 per month to your NBN bill.

Here’s a look at Vodafone’s NBN plans:

If you’re a Vodafone postpaid mobile customer, you can save $15 per month on any Vodafone NBN plan.

Vodafone NBN plans are contract-free, but if you add the WiFi Hub to your plan, you’ll pay out a pro-rated modem fee if you leave within your first two years. This is equivalent to $7.50 multiplied by the number of months left in your term.

iiNet NBN plans

iiNet offers 4G backup across its entire NBN range via the optional “High-Speed NBN Modem with 4G Connection Backup” you can select when you’re signing up for a new plan.

iiNet’s 4G backup is powered by the Vodafone network, but it’s slower. Speeds are capped to 12Mbps down and 1Mbps up.

Here’s a look at iiNet’s NBN plans:

iiNet currently has introductory offers on its NBN 100 plans and up. You’ll save $10 per month for your first six months on NBN 100 plans, or $30 per month on NBN 250 and NBN 1000.

Opting for 4G backup on iiNet will cost you $10 in shipping fees, but doesn’t add anything extra onto your monthly bill. Just be aware that if you leave in your first two years, you’ll be charged a pro-rated modem fee. This is equivalent to $8 for each month left in your term.

Internode NBN plans

Internode’s take 4G backup is identical to its sibling brand iiNet. Select the optional “High-Speed NBN Modem with 4G Connection Backup” when you’re signing up, and you’ll get mobile redundancy for your plan.

Internode’s 4G backup is powered by the Vodafone network. Speeds are limited to 12Mbps down and 1Mbps up.

Here’s a look at Internode’s NBN plans:

Internode is running introductory offers for NBN 50 plans and up, where you’ll pay a discounted rate for your first six months. And as with iiNet, you’ll pay $10 in shipping for the 4G backup modem. The modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months is also identical: $8 for each month left in your term.

