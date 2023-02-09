The Best Portable Projectors to Light up Movie Night

Whether it’s the aroma of buttered popcorn, the cushy seats or the bright light of a flickering projector overhead, there’s just something magical about movie theatres. It goes without saying that most of us would install a full-blown home theatre in our households if we had the money. The good news is that you can come close with a portable mini projector.

The added bonus of a mini projector is that you can set one up anywhere, at any time and enjoy some high-quality streaming. Whether it’s on your apartment building’s rooftop or on the side of your backyard shed, the possibilities are endless.

By getting one with an adjustable stand, you can pair it to your phone and crane it up at the ceiling, so you can lay back and relax while watching your favourite shows from the comfort of your bed. After all, who doesn’t want to ditch the crowds?

However, there are a few factors you should consider when choosing the best portable projector for you – especially if you’re on a budget. Things like resolution, throw distance, brightness, weight, ports, speakers and battery life.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best portable projectors you can buy online in Australia.

What’s the difference between mini projectors and normal projectors?

The obvious thing to note is the size and portability of a mini projector. Compact and rarely weighing over two kilograms, mini projectors are designed to be carried around, so you can watch movies on the go.

From a user standpoint, the biggest difference ultimately lies in the projector’s image quality. A full-blown projector will allow you to experience the highest quality picture with the largest throwing distance possible, while you’ll find that a portable projector can only throw at a shorter distance, while the image will be duller, grainier and not as detailed in comparison.

That doesn’t mean you’ll have a poor experience using a mini projector, in fact, most do a great job at creating the ultimate movie night experience. But if you want something that’s more reminiscent of a cinema experience, you’ll have to go to the trouble of investing a lot more money into a dedicated theatre room.

This is because a full-sized projector possesses a larger body, so it often has more room to fit better and more high-quality technology. However, this type of quality tends to use more power than what a portable projector needs, so it can’t be thrown into your backpack to take to your mate’s BBQ. That, paired with its bulky nature, requires it to be permanently stationed in your home, so it can be connected to a power socket. Meanwhile, mini projectors often feature a built-in rechargeable battery that can last anywhere from two to four hours.

What to look for in a portable mini projector

Brightness

The easiest way to measure a mini projector’s brightness is by taking a look at its lumens. Ideally, you’ll want one between the 2,000 to 4,000 range so it’s more visible when casted against a projection screen or wall.

Image quality

Good image quality is dependent on the brightness of your projector, but a second thing to take into consideration is the projector’s advertised resolution. Very few portable projectors offer anything less than 720p, but most now offer 1080p (also known as full HD). As a rule of thumb, the higher the resolution, the more pixels it’ll depict and therefore the better picture you’ll enjoy.

Features

Look before you buy. Ask yourself any of the following questions: Does this projector come with built-in speakers? Will you need to connect additional speakers for better audio? Does it require a Bluetooth or wired connection to cast movies? How long is its battery life? These questions will help you plan the logistics for your upcoming movie night, like whether you need to pack some speakers or some additional power banks to keep the good times rolling.

Price

Obviously, the most important thing to consider when buying a mini projector is its price. Portable projectors can vary in cost from as little as $50 to as much as $1,000. It goes without saying that the cheaper the mini projector, the lower the resolution and the duller the lamp.

The best portable projectors in Australia

Best overall — Nebula Capsule Smart mini Projector

Aside from its fire colour, the Nebula Capsule is a mid-range portable projector that kind of resembles an Ultimate Ears speaker. Sitting at about the size of a can of Coke, it comes built-in with a 360-degree speaker, which is ideal for large gatherings. With its advanced IntelliBright algorithms, you’ll be able to enjoy a remarkably bright and clear picture up to 100-inches big.

For such an expensive speaker, you might be concerned that it could be easily damaged but thankfully it’s built from aluminium, which ensures better protection against bumps and accidental drops.

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Throw distance: 3.9 Meters

3.9 Meters Weight: 862 g

862 g Ports: Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi Speakers: Built-in 360 speaker

Built-in 360 speaker Battery life: 4 hours run time

4 hours run time Additional features: Remote control included

Best for outdoor screenings — ELEPHAS Mini Projector

This budget-friendly portable projector is perfect if you want a good quality one but don’t want to spend $500+. It’s compatible with a range of streaming devices, including the Fire TV Stick, Roku, Chromecast, PS4 and more.

If you’re interested in hosting a few casual movie nights outside, this projector is a great choice. It’s 80% brighter than most mini projectors and comes with built-in hi-fi speakers. This means you won’t have to lug a bunch of equipment outside and it’ll be plenty bright enough for outside screenings.

And the best thing about this particular portable projector? It’s often on sale.

Native resolution: 800 x 480

800 x 480 Throw distance: 70cms

70cms Weight: 1.25 kg

1.25 kg Ports: MHL, VGA, SD, AV, USB, HDMI

MHL, VGA, SD, AV, USB, HDMI Speakers: Built-in Hi-Fi speakers

Best budget-friendly choice — Clokowe Mini Portable Projector

This very affordable projector is a good pick if you want to show off precious memories at the next milestone birthday party, or run through a presentation in the office.

You can wirelessly screen share videos, photos or music to this mini projector via your smartphone or tablet.

It’s also very easy to set-up, since all you need to do is turn it on, connect it to Wi-Fi and either select “Screen Mirroring” on your device if you’re casting wirelessly or select “Trust” when a pop-up window appears when you connect your the lightning cable.

A major bonus is that it also comes with a huge 100-inch projector screen.

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Throw distance: 3ft

3ft Weight: 1.72kg

1.72kg Ports: USB, HDMI

USB, HDMI Speakers: 2.0

2.0 Additional features: 100-inch projector screen included

Best for at-home watching parties — Anker Nebula Apollo Bluetooth projector

Anker is among the best brands to turn to if you’re in the market for a portable projector. The Anker Nebula Apollo is one of the most popular projector choices, thanks to its Nebula Connect app. This app allows to you wirelessly cast your shows onto the big screen for an elevated movie experience.

But its most unique feature is the touch controls that allow you to adjust volume or pause what you’re watching with a swipe of your finger. You can even switch into “mouse mode” for pixel-precise control.

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Weight: 1.6kg

1.6kg Connection: ‎ Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Speakers: 6W speaker

6W speaker Battery life: ‎4 hours run time

‎4 hours run time Additional features: Touch controls

Best for travelling — ViewSonic M1 Mini Plus Bluetooth Pocket Projector

This mini projector is the epitome of portability. Not only is it the lightest projector on this list, but at 4×4 inches it also happens to fit perfectly into your back pocket, so you can take it with you anywhere.

It features an integrated smart TV interface, so you can turn on Netflix, YouTube or your streaming platform of choice. This portable projector will mirror what’s on your phone through Wi-Fi screen monitoring and its built-in stand is handy if you’re the type who prefers to watch TV in bed. Simply adjust its 180-degree stand so you can aim it at your ceiling and fall asleep on your back.

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Weight: 280g

280g Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, USB, HDMI

‎Bluetooth, USB, HDMI Speakers: Built-in JBL speaker

Built-in JBL speaker Battery life: 2.5 hours run time

2.5 hours run time Additional features: Comes with a stand so you can project at the ceiling

Best for young children — Anker Nebula Astro Mini Bluetooth Portable Projector

The perfect choice for the little ones, this Astro portable projector is fitted with eye guard tech that will protect the eyes of the most inquisitive of children from the projector’s bright light. If anyone gets too close to its internal bulb, it will switch itself off automatically. However, keep in mind that it does have a lower resolution so it may not have the crystal clear quality that you might appreciate, though the little ones probably won’t notice.

It even comes with parental controls that allows you to easily manage what your kids are watching so they don’t stumble across anything they shouldn’t. All adult-only movies and TV shows can be secured with a password of your choosing.

Native resolution: 854 x 480

854 x 480 Throw distance:

Weight: 369g

369g Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C

Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C Speakers: 3W speaker

3W speaker Battery life: 2.5 hours run time

2.5 hours run time Additional features: Parental controls

Best for console gaming — XGIMI Halo+ Bluetooth portable projector

With no bright lamp to distract you from missions, an easy set-up for quick battle royale drop-ins and HDMI to USB-C compatibility, this XGIMI portable projector was literally made for on-the-go gaming. Featuring what’s called a “Game Boost Mode”, this mini gaming projector sports decent refresh rates and a 26.5ms low latency that can handle most graphics-intensive games.

With its Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi compatibility, you can enlarge any mobile game you’re playing so you don’t have to squint down at your phone and increase your risk of neck strain.

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Weight: 3.2kg

3.2kg Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Speakers: Yes

Yes Battery life: 2.5 hours run time

2.5 hours run time Additional features: Compatible with most gaming consoles

