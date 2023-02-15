Bluetooth Speakerphones That Will Rectify Your Tragic Computer Audio

Whether you work from home or in the office, a Bluetooth speakerphone is an addition that can level up the audio quality of your calls. Not only will one allow you to hear better, but it’ll also make you sound crystal clear, especially if you’re about to yell “you’re on mute” for the fifth time this week.

What is a speakerphone and why should you want one?

A speakerphone is a small device that can be connected to your computer or phone, so that you can speak and listen hands-free.

Speakerphones are popular in corporate settings where multiple people are gathered in a large meeting room for a conference call or discussion. It allows all listeners to hear the conversation clearly, while also enabling each of them to speak audibly regardless of where they’re situated in the room.

Most are equipped with volume controls and, of course, a mute button, so you can stop everyone from hearing the small chat you make around the room. Some also feature begin and end call buttons and these days, a lot of them are touch-operated.

Adding one to your business’ meeting rooms or even just your personal study will allow you to hear everything much better compared to what your laptop’s small speakers can accomplish. It also just makes you sound more professional to the other person on the line, since your voice is more likely to come out sharper and crisper.

The best speakerphones in Australia

Jabra Speak 510 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Jabra 510 conference speakerphone is a popular choice that’s been out for a few years now. It’s rated as offering the best sound quality among most speakerphones and does a great job of preventing voice feedback while on calls.

With its 360-degree omnidirectional microphone and echo cancellation feature, the Jabra 510 is ideal for smaller meetings that consist of up to four people. It also sports up to 15 hours of battery life, which is perfect if you have constant meetings on-the-go. Another major plus is that it’s compatible with laptops, phones and tablets, so you can always take it with you wherever you are. Perhaps the only setback is that it can’t be connected to other speakers to accommodate larger meetings.

Where to buy: Amazon ($219) | eBay ($214.60) | Jabra ($219)

Jabra Speak 710 UC Conference Bluetooth Speakerphone

Unlike the aforementioned conference speaker, the Jabra Speak 710 is perfect for large teams that consist of six to 12 people.

This is because it can be linked to multiple speakerphones to carry conversation and audio across the room. While it is similar to the 510, the Jabra Speak 710 sports even better noise reduction and mic quality.

Where to buy: Amazon ($296) | eBay ($419) | Jabra ($469)

Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone

If you’re looking for a mid-sized option, the Anker PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone is your gadget. It offers a solid bang for your buck as it sits below the $200 mark, but can support meetings with up to eight people in-room.

The battery life also sits at an impressive 24 hours, plus it features six microphones arranged in a 360-degree layout to ensure everyone’s voices can be heard at all times. If the Bluetooth functionality is acting a little temperamental, you can always plug it into a USB-C port to get your meetings going faster instead of reciting “technical difficulties” while you troubleshoot the connection.

Where to buy: Amazon ($179.99) | Catch ($179) | MyDeal ($179)

EMEET Luna Conference Speaker

On the less expensive end of the speakerphone spectrum sits the EMEET Luna. While it’s not the absolute cheapest conference speaker, it does offer the best value. It can support meetings consisting of up to 12 people. Additionally, it features 360-degree audio pickup and can be daisy-chained with multiple speakers to increase your depth of reception.

Of course, there are bound to be a couple of shortcomings when running with cheaper options. Compared to the other speakerphones on this list, you’ll notice it’s not the loudest option and its microphone doesn’t always deliver the clearest quality to the people on the other line. That said, it’s still better than what your laptop offers. So if you’re catering to a large meeting room but need one that’s budget-friendly, this Bluetooth speakerphone is a fantastic place to start.

Where to buy: Amazon ($99.99 with coupon) | eBay ($87.99)