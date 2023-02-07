‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s First Reactions Are Here

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 18 hours ago: February 7, 2023 at 4:17 pm -
Filed to:ant man
avengersavengers28comics29inothermediabillmurraydaviddastmalchianenglish languagefilmsentertainment2cculturefictionfictionalcharactersfilmshankpymhumaninterestimaxfilmsjefflovenesskathrynnewtonkatyLillymichaeldouglasmichellepfeiffermultiversepeytonreedruddspider manthanoswaspwilliamjackson
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s First Reactions Are Here
Ant-Man battling in Quantumania. (Image: Marvel Studios)

The Multiverse Saga is about to kick into high gear. Next week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theatres, officially ushering in the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It sees our heroes, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) head to the quantum realm — where they’ll encounter Kang (Jonathan Majors), who may just be this Phase’s Thanos, considering his name is in the title of one of the eventual Avengers movies.

Which means: it all starts here. But, is it any good? The film premiered Monday night, and critics and fans who saw it were allowed to weigh in. Here are a few.

Reading these, both good, bad, and in-between, it’s important to remember that post-premiere tweets are generally instant, visceral reactions, sometimes tailored just to get interaction. So trust them, but also be wary. More considered, nuanced thoughts will come with the Quantumania reviews, which will be out next week.

Still, these early reactions do make it seem like director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness found a way to take that humour and heart we love from the first two Ant-Man movies and fit it into a multiverse jumping sci-fi adventure, which fans have come to love thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is off to a strong start. Next up, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May.

Co-starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, and William Jackson Harper — plus Bill Murray as Lord Krylar — Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania opens in theatres February 17.

While you’re here, why not check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to what’s streaming this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge and more. We’ve also got one for all the good movies coming out in 2023 if that’s more your thing.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.