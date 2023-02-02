Amazon’s Drone Delivery Made Less Than 10 Home Deliveries in a Month

Amazon’s drone delivery service was all talk and no action for nearly a decade, until this past December, when customers were finally able to purchase their favourite products and have them shipped via Amazon Prime Air. However, sources close to the project told The Information this week that Amazon’s drones have only delivered packages to fewer than 10 houses in two towns by mid-January.

This lull in deliveries is likely due to tricky clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which states that Amazon’s drones cannot fly over roads or people without case-by-case permission. Amazon has, so far, only been able to release drone deliveries in two towns: Lockeford, California and Coellge Station, Texas.

Lockeford has a population of about 3,500 while College Station has a population of over 120,000, and Amazon received FAA approval to bring Amazon Prime Air to these towns in November and December of last year, respectively. The Information reports that only two houses in Lockeford received three drone deliveries between them by mid-January, while only five houses in College Station received drone deliveries.

Insider reported yesterday that locals in the Texas and California towns expressed safety concerns after finding out that Amazon Prime Air would be coming to their backyard. One College Station resident allegedly worried about a drone “falling from the sky onto our home, onto our car, onto our children” at a public meeting. Amazon has touted safety as being paramount in Amazon Prime Air, but widespread layoffs at the company have apparently also crippled Amazon’s drone safety teams.

Safety concerns are not foreign in Amazon Prime Air’s development and rollout. In a lawsuit filed against Amazon, Cheddi Skeete, a former manager in the company’s drone delivery program, claims he was fired after expressing concerns over the safety of the drones after witnessing several crashes during testing. Amazon has previously told Gizmodo in an email that “[t]hese allegations are false and we look forward to proving that in court.”

Amazon did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment on the performance of Amazon Prime Air so far.